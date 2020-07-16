Meet the 16-year-old twin sisters running a COVID-19 relief helpline in Delhi

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused significant economic and social turmoil globally. Every individual has been hit by the crisis in one form or the other - starting from farmers, migrant workers, salaried employees, to industrialists.





Amid the pandemic, citizens are getting together to lend a helping hand to those in need. Two 16-year-old twin sisters from Delhi stand as an exemplar to this. With an intention to assist the ones in distress, Asheer and Asees Kandhari recently started a COVID-19 helpline along with their friends - Aman Banka and Aditya Dubey.





The 16-year-old twin sisters. Image credit: NDTV





The duo partnered with delivery services, food outlets, college students, as well as volunteers, to provide food and medical supplies to the underprivileged and marginalised.





“So many family friends had connections with kitchens such as - Bercos, Big Jar. They made the food. We collaborated with Swiggy so that they could deliver the food. Volunteers or individuals who delivered the food on their own were of great help,” Asheer told NDTV.





The Kandhari sisters, both of whom are waiting for their Class 10 results, launched the 24X7 helpline without any donation. Anyone who is in dire need of food, medicines, or other essentials, simply has to leave a voicemail on +91-9529863506.





Students from Delhi University, Hindu College, and St. Stephens also helped out with the cause and worked as volunteers on the ground. The Delhi police too, are known to have offered support to the teenagers, reports The Logical Indian.





“A mother contacted us saying her daughter was running a 103-degree fever at 3 am in the night. I remember waking up at 3 am, contacting the police, and sending the required medication. The police contacted the area this mother-daughter was in, and gave them the medicine. They gave us a call a few days later, telling that the daughter was well,” Asheer recalls.





So far, Asheer and Asees have helped people in over 30 other Indian cities apart from the Delhi-NCR region.