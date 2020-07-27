This cop from Indore takes classes after duty for an underprivileged and ambitious student

SHO Vinod Dikshit takes tuition classes for 12-year-old Raj, whose education suffered due to the pandemic. He spends about two hours teaching Maths and English to the young police aspirant.

By Think Change India
27th Jul 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has adversely impacted many different socio-economic and demographic sections of the society. Children from underprivileged families are finding it difficult to cope with their education and school turnout.


Online classes are still a far-fetched dream for many Indian students, and 12-year-old Raj from Indore, who aspires to be a cop, is one among them.


Indore Cop

Image: ANI

Also Read

Coronavirus: This Kashmir-based Mathematics teacher conducts classes in open spaces amid the pandemic


However, a Station House Officer from Palasia, a suburb in Indore, decided to double up as a tutor for Raj, and takes classes for the boy. After his duty ends, Vinod Dikshit spends about two hours teaching English and Maths to this young boy, and has been doing so for the last two months.


ANI had tweeted about this thoughtful act of kindness: Vinod Dikshit, SHO Palasia teaches a young boy Raj, after completing his official duties every day.


Vinod told ANI, “I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths.”

Deciding not to conduct his classes within the four walls of a room, Vinod made a makeshift classroom in the open-air, with his vehicle’s bonnet serving as a study table. The classes take place under the streetlights, by the roadside, or in front of an ATM.


“This boy belongs to a very poor background and cannot afford any tuitions. His father runs a tiffin centre and his grandfather is a roadside vendor,” Vinod told Hindustan Times.


"We were on an anti-goons drive in the infamous Bari Gwaltoli locality, when the 12-year-old boy came to me and told that he wanted to become a cop, and asked will I help him achieve his Khakhi dream," he added.


Raj’s education took a toll when his family was severely hit by the economic fallout of the virus outbreak and lockdowns. His father’s tiffin centre has been shut for the last four months, and he has resorted to earning daily wages to make ends meet.


Talking about his teacher, Raj said, “I am very happy that I am being taught by my uncle ji. Every day I take tuition from him. I do my homework every day. I aspire to become a policeman that’s why I am studying.”

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

