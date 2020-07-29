This shoe seller's daughter scored 97pc in board exams; MP CM Shivraj Chouhan extends help

Many students, amidst the pandemic, were left in the dark with schools shutting down. Moreover, the postponement or cancellation of ongoing exams hit the students hard, especially those who were appearing for Class 10, 12 board exams.





However, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development decided on announcing the results of these exams by taking a cumulative percentage of the previous exams. Despite such difficulties, many students braved the challenges and saw success in their endeavours.





Image: ANI





One such girl is Madhu Arya from Sheopur, Madya Pradesh, who scored 97 percent, securing the third position in science stream. The daughter of a shoe-seller, Madhu scored a whopping 485 on 500 in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.





"I've worked hard. I used to wake up at 4 am and studied for eight to ten hours every day. I want to be a doctor. I am preparing for NEET. My parents and the entire family is very happy. I appeal to the government to support me in my higher education because my father can't afford it," Madhu told ANI.





Madhu lives with her parents and her other five siblings. She had been worried about her future due to her families financial situation. Her father Kanhaiyalal, who sells shoes on a footpath near the local bus stand, said that they have to depend on the government’s support for Madhu’s higher education.





"I want to help my daughter achieve her dreams, but I am afraid my poverty may become an obstacle," he said.

Congratulating her on her feat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted about the same via his private handle. The Hindi tweet translated to English, read,





"Daughter Madhu, many congratulations, and best wishes! You just concentrate on your studies. As long as your maternal uncle Shivraj is here, you don't need to worry. To help you achieve all your goals, my government will help you in every way possible. Your dreams will definitely come true. My blessings are with you."

