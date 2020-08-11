Dettol BSI partners with Wipro GE Healthcare to train COVID-19 frontline workers

In an effort to enhance the public healthcare system in the country, Dettol Banega Swasth India, a flagship programme by Reckitt Benckiser, in partnership with Wipro GE Healthcare India, on Tuesday launched a training programme for frontline health workers.





Representational image | Unsplash (Credits: Ussama Azam)

As per a study conducted by the United Nations (UN) in India, there have been major concerns around the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on vulnerable populations, especially women and children. Additionally, the Indian public health support system assisting to fight back COVID-19 at the grass-root level is weakening as more cases are on the rise.





The programme aims to train over 250 health workers across the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the first-phase, with on-ground support from Plan India and Jagran Pehel. It aims to train a total of 770 frontline health workers under this partnership.





Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice President, South Asia, RB Health, said, “We, at Dettol, are deeply concerned given this unprecedented pandemic and its impact on our healthcare warriors exposed to vulnerable communities across the nation. We understand that our frontline workers need community support and correct upgraded skill set as they are assigned the crucial role of screening and awareness generation at the grassroots level.”





The partnership between the two leading healthcare organisations aims to train ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, women health educators, and allied frontline health workers, who are battling the pandemic.





Dettol BSI will be providing the technical support for infection prevention, as well as the best health and hygiene practices, while Wipro GE Healthcare will be involved in content development, curriculum management, and deploying experienced faculty for the programme.









“GE Healthcare’s long-standing experience in the healthcare industry has taught us that a bottoms-up approach to awareness, prevention, and cure goes a long way in addressing a healthcare crisis of this scale. This partnership has allowed both organisations to come together and deploy their unique strengths in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare.





The participants will be trained on best practices in hygiene and infection prevention, DIY tools like making a mask, preparing sanitiser at home, etc., personal safety and precaution guidelines, recommendations for home isolation and quarantine, myth-busting, and overall mental health.





Adhering to the nationwide lockdown and social distancing norms, the participants are being trained digitally through a learning management system that features quizzes, videos, interactive tools, and additional reading materials, available to all participants.