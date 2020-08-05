Kerala-based family, along with their son pass Class 12 exams

Age is no barrier for education, and setting a good example for the same is a couple from Malappuram in Kerala, who passed their Class 12 exams along with their son this year.





With the recent announcement of the board exam results, Muhammed Mustafa and his wife Nusaiba passed the Class 12 equivalency exam on March 19, along with their son Shammas, who also passed with flying colours.





Musthafa is a businessman and had taken off to the Gulf soon after his Class 10 in search of a job. He worked for about four years at a veterinary clinic in Abu Dhabi. After he got married in his hometown, the couple moved back to the Gulf.





After returning to Kerala about five years ago, the couple began enquiring at different examination centres about Class 12 exams. Soon after, they learnt about Kerala Literacy Mission’s equivalency exams and enrolled for Sunday classes.





“Both of us are working in the business together. So, that’s all the time we could take out for studying. Our son was excited to know about our enrollment. He would help us with our doubts and ask us questions too. He has always been good at studies, getting A+ in all subjects, both in Class 10 and 11,” Musthafa told The News Minute.





Nusaiba scored over 80 percent in the exam, while Musthafa scored the first-class position due to his multiple business trips, making him miss out on the classes.





"We were initially trying to keep it within the family, the story about my wife and I writing the exam. Since we are doing it so late, we were slightly embarrassed about it," Musthafa said, according to The Logical Indian.





"But, we understood there was no reason to be embarrassed when all the calls that came were congratulatory. We even managed to inspire some people, who realised that it is never too late to study more," he added.

The trio has chosen to pursue the commerce stream for their higher education. Shammas has applied for Chartered Accountancy, and his parents plan to pursue Bachelors in Commerce.









Similarly, earlier in July this year, Meghalaya resident Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, a 50-year-old mother of four and grandmother of two, cleared her Class 12 board exams.





