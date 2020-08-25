Sonu Sood builds a house for a homeless girl through his welfare arm

After seeing the photograph of a young girl’s tattered house in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, actor Sonu Sood helped her construct a concrete house.

By Think Change India
25th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

According to the 2011 Census, around 1.77 million people in India were estimated to be homeless. Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, a majority of this population have been struggling to earn a living. 


West Bengal resident 12-year-old Kirshti Chhetri is one among them. After noticing a photograph of Kirshti’s dilapidated house on her neighbour’s Twitter handle, actor Sonu Sood took the initiative to help her. 


The girl, who is the daughter of a jobless migrant worker, was living under a mangled plastic sheet, stitched together with a few gunny bags in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. A few days ago, Sonu Sood’s welfare arm travelled a distance of 2,500 km to offer the required financial assistance to build a concrete house, reports The New Indian Express.


Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood.

Also Read

From reel-life villain to real-life superhero, Sonu Sood inspires hope amidst India’s migrant crisis


Kirshti’s father neither had a smartphone nor any access to social media platforms, however, one of his neighbours, Sonal Singh, tweeted the picture of Kirshti’s temporary shelter, tagging the actor. 


“I never imagined a personality like Sonu (Sood) will react and respond to my tweet. I am a simple person, and helping out Krishti was not in my capacity. We will never forget what he has done for the girl,’’ said Sonal.

Today, Kirshti and her father live in a well-built house and have named it as ‘Sonu Sood Niwas.’ 


One of Krishti’s neighbours Raju Karmakar said,


"We witnessed how the little girl was struggling. She and her father used to stay at the shanty during monsoons and winters, facing all kinds of odds and tough situations. The actor, despite living thousands of kilometres away from here, reacted to her plight and responded. We all are grateful to him," he said.


On seeing the girl’s newly constructed house, Sood said, ‘’A nice house has been constructed. Now I can say, I have a home in Jalpaiguri.’’


(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This startup has recycled over 4 tonnes of cigarette butts into useful products

सौरभ राय

Meet the Class XII student who is fighting climate change by recycling paper and planting trees

Roshni Balaji

For the last 39 years, the ‘Tree Man of India’ is leading the charge against global warming, one tree at a time

Shruti Kedia

Five key challenges faced by social entrepreneurs in India

Rini Dutta
Daily Capsule
The secret to Byju Raveendran's success mantra; Paytm looks to hire over 1,000 across roles
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the 21-year-old fastest human calculator from Hyderabad who broke Shakuntala Devi’s Record

Think Change India

Industree Foundation and USAID launch Bamboo Research Centre in Karnataka to empower women-owned bamboo collectives

Anju Ann Mathew

This headmaster in Tamil Nadu is giving smartphones to students joining his school amid COVID-19

Think Change India

How tele-ICU monitoring services are addressing the shortage of ICU specialists in remote areas

Anju Ann Mathew

On Gender Equality Day, ITC’s Vivel launches the ‘Voice of Art’ initiative

Roshni Balaji

Actor Sonu Sood provides smartphones to students in a remote village

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform