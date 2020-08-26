Actor Sonu Sood provides smartphones to students in a remote village
Sonu Sood, along with PHDCCI’s Karan Gilhotra, has provided smartphones to students who had to travel for miles to gain access to a smartphone.
Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news for his act of kindness and compassion in these difficult times and has helped many communities, families, and students cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
From helping migrant workers return home and providing employment opportunities to them to helping farmers in distress, Sonu Sood has turned from a reel-life anti-hero to a real-life superhero.
The Bollywood actor has now once again reached out to help students in need, this time in association with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Chairman Karan Gilhotra.
On Tuesday, the duo decided to distribute smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village in Haryana.
Both of them spoke to the students virtually after the phones were delivered and have initiated a drive to help these students in their education with online classes.
The actor had tweeted about the same and said, “A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. And thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice.”
The campaign was started on Tuesday when the students received the smartphones.
“There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch 40 students will get smartphones,” the school’s principal, Pawan Jain, told Hindustan Times.
Earlier, in July, journalist Hina Rohtaki had written a story about the struggles the students in Morni were facing due to the shortage of smartphones. The students had to travel for miles to access a smartphone.
On August 24, the actor retweeted saying, “No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow.”
In the past, the actor has helped many students stranded in different countries come back to India. He even provided a smartphone to an underprivileged student, whose father had to sell their cow, which was their only source of income.
