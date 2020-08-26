Actor Sonu Sood provides smartphones to students in a remote village

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news for his act of kindness and compassion in these difficult times and has helped many communities, families, and students cope with the coronavirus pandemic.





From helping migrant workers return home and providing employment opportunities to them to helping farmers in distress, Sonu Sood has turned from a reel-life anti-hero to a real-life superhero.

Actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood

The Bollywood actor has now once again reached out to help students in need, this time in association with PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Chairman Karan Gilhotra.





On Tuesday, the duo decided to distribute smartphones to students of Government Senior Secondary School at Morni’s Koti village in Haryana.





Both of them spoke to the students virtually after the phones were delivered and have initiated a drive to help these students in their education with online classes.





The actor had tweeted about the same and said, “A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. And thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice.”





A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra पढ़ेगा इंडिया तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया। 🇮🇳 n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

The campaign was started on Tuesday when the students received the smartphones.





“There are about 190 students in the school who do not have a smartphone. Some students have to travel miles to reach out to other students who have smartphones. In the first batch 40 students will get smartphones,” the school’s principal, Pawan Jain, told Hindustan Times.





Earlier, in July, journalist Hina Rohtaki had written a story about the struggles the students in Morni were facing due to the shortage of smartphones. The students had to travel for miles to access a smartphone.





Kids of remote village in Morni (Haryana) adjoining the borders of Himachal travel miles to access smartphone for online classes. Parents can’t buy smartphones due to financial issues. It has been a month enough help hasn't arrived them. @DC_PANCHKULA @SonuSood @Karan_Gilhotra pic.twitter.com/62LxFRPadG — Hina Rohtaki (@HinaRohtaki) August 24, 2020

On August 24, the actor retweeted saying, “No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow.”





No more travelling for these kids.



They will have their smartphones by tomorrow ❣️ @Karan_Gilhotra @HinaRohtaki https://t.co/u2IiegeWtD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

In the past, the actor has helped many students stranded in different countries come back to India. He even provided a smartphone to an underprivileged student, whose father had to sell their cow, which was their only source of income.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.