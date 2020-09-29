Ola partners with Akshaya Patra Foundation to distribute 1.2M meal kits to drivers community

Cab aggregator Ola is set to distribute 1.2 million meal kits to support its drivers across the country through Ola Foundation.





The social welfare arm of the cab aggregator has partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation to deliver wholesome meal kits to drivers and their families across 13 Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Jaipur, amongst others.





The Ola Foundation is a charitable trust backed by Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd). It is presently working to empower women, the driver community, and other vulnerable groups in the country.





The collaboration is part of the “Drive the Driver Fund” initiative that was launched by Ola Foundation in March this year to support its driver-partners across the country who were severely impacted by the pandemic.

“As India continues to embrace the new normal, helping affected communities to move ahead will require collective action and support,” said Anand Subramaniam, Spokesperson at Ola.

“In our continuous endeavour to support the driver community at large, we are happy to partner with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to further serve tens of thousands of families in yet another small way through this nationwide initiative,” he added.





Ola’s welfare arm has already distributed more than one crore meals for the driver community through “Drive the Driver Fund” initiative.





The initiative is also focussed on key areas such as emergency support and essential supplies, which are of great significance to drivers partners during these difficult times. Drivers and their families have also received access to free medical consultation.





Expressing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Shridhar Venkat, CEO at The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said,

“We are impressed with the quick response showed by Ola Foundation in reaching out to the driver community and their families. They have shown immense empathy to those stakeholders who keep their business growing and thriving. We are immensely grateful for our collaboration, as we come together to serve those who help us move forward.”