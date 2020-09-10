A psychiatrist’s take on mental health and suicide prevention in India

Suicide is an act that can be prevented.





It’s a heartbreaking moment for a lot of us when we hear someone has attempted suicide or has lost their lives to it. While we set out to find the answers behind the act, experts claim that mental illnesses, isolation, substance abuse, financial crisis, and conflicts in personal relationships could be the prime reasons for suicidal thoughts. But the list goes on.





According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over eight lakh people lose their lives to suicide each year; this translates to one individual attempting suicide every 40 seconds. In fact, India and China together contribute to 40 percent of such cases.

The reality of it, however, is quite grim in India. In a country with a population of over 1.3 billion, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) states that an average of 381 suicidal deaths were reported daily in 2019, summing up to more than 1.36 lakh fatalities in the year.





Now in 2020, the situation seems to be getting worse by the day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 80 suicide cases were reported between March 19 and May 2.





Following such a rise in cases, conversations around mental health have gained momentum, especially among the youth.





This year, on World Suicide Prevention Day, it has become imperative for us to ask if enough is being done to bring the number of suicide cases down in the country? How can, we as citizens, support others who are depressed? What are some of the reasons behind India’s high suicide rates?





To gather more insight on the alarming issue, SocialStory spoke to psychiatrist Dr GP Gururaj, who practices at Axxon Specialty Hospital in Bengaluru. A National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) alum, Gururaj also teaches at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research in Kolar.





The 44-year-old has over 15 years of experience in the diagnosis, study, and treatment of mental disorders.





Edited excerpts from the interview:

SocialStory [SS]: Why do you think the suicide rates in India are so high?

Gururaj [GR]: Keeping the ongoing pandemic aside, suicides can be attributed to multiple complex factors. A lot of people in India belong to economically weak and marginalised sections of society. They lack even the basic needs to lead a decent life. Poverty, inaccessibility to education and healthcare, unemployment, and the ever-increasing rural-urban divide are some of the realities that they need to deal with periodically. Mentally strong people overcome it, but others tend to give up.





Another pressing issue that is adding to this is the attitude of society towards mental health. The stigma and discrimination surrounding depression, anxiety, and other disorders prevent people from opening up and seeking help for it. Until the conversations around mental health, as well as the awareness around it, does not surge, things might not change.

Dr. GP Gururaj, a consultant psychiatrist.

SS: What are some of the reasons that drive people to give up their lives?

GR: Individuals who have recurrent thoughts — “Everyone would be better off without me, my existence is meaningless, I do not feel like waking up and going through the daily grind, there is no hope left in my life, etc.,” — are likely to consider suicide as an option. When they do not find constructive solutions to relieve their pain, they jump to it.





Suicide is the most common cause of death between the age groups of 15 and 30. A few circumstances that push them to take the harsh decision include severe depression, traumatic stress, interpersonal problems, failed marriages, unemployment, financial issues, academic failure, and substance or alcohol addiction. When fraught in such difficult phases, it is important to accept, adapt, and surmount them.





SS: Do you think social media has a role to play in fueling feelings of desolation and sadness?

GR: Social media platforms have evolved expeditiously in the last decade — both in terms of content and how the users interact with it. It has become such an indispensable part of our lives that it has started to dictate us.





Unfortunately, several young minds are falling prey to it. They look at the ‘happy pictures and posts’ of their friends and start comparing their lives. These juxtapositions induce negative emotions and cause dissatisfaction.





Adolescents who spend a lot of time on social media tend to experience more anxiety and isolation in real life. The fear of missing out — commonly known as FOMO — as well as the constant pressure to get more likes, shares, followers, or friends, pushes them to correlate happiness to the popularity, replacing social media interactions for authentic real-world human connections.





When they start feeling that their life is not as happening as others, it gives way to impulsive decisions, including suicide.





SS: How can parents ensure their children have a sound mind and good mental health?

GR: Parents play a significant role in promoting good mental health and recognising the signs of problems. Love, acceptance, respect, and appreciation from them can go a long way in making them feel secure and happy.





Putting undue pressure on children to perform better than their peers is a dangerous trend. Every child is unique and has different strengths. Therefore, parents should acknowledge it and believe in their potential.

The fear of failure is constantly on the minds of people, especially among kids. To ensure that children do not feel bog down completely, parents need to help them recognise failure as a necessary component of learning and success.

SS: Of late, mental health awareness seems to be on the rise. But what are the other gaps that need to be addressed in the space?

GR: NIMHANS has indicated in its report that nearly 150 million Indians need active psychological intervention. However, the prevalence rate is much more. About one-sixth of all suicides are said to be caused due to mental health issues.





Though the level of awareness has spiked across urban India in recent times, rural areas continue to remain in a bubble. When it comes to accessibility, the picture is even more gloomy.





Many of the rural folk consult astrologers and magic healers to cope with mental health issues. This is because of the underlying stigma around it and the acute shortage of psychiatrists in the country.





According to the WHO, there are less than 4,000 mental health professionals in India. This translates to only one mental health professional for every four lakh people. Owing to the fear of being judged, medical students hardly opt to pursue psychiatry. The government needs to address this at the earliest by organising awareness campaigns in remote regions and by offering incentives to the students who are willing to take up the subject.

SS: Do you have any tips on how people can deal with stress during the ongoing pandemic?

GR: Feeling worried, helpless, and irritated is common during a pandemic like this. A lot of people are caught in the web of changing schedules, social distancing, boredom, and uncertainty about the future. In fact, I have been receiving a lot of calls in the past few months for therapy.





Staying connected with friends, pursuing interesting hobbies, paying special attention to diet and sleeping patterns, as well as building coping mechanisms to drop all the worries, will help alleviate stress.





SS: How can, we as citizens, help others suffering from mental health problems and prevent suicides?

GR: Whenever someone is talking about death a lot, is repeatedly feeling lost or depressed, it is a sign that they need help. The first thing one needs to do when they witness something similar is to talk to the person, be a good listener, and not be judgemental. Grief, when shared, is divided.





Once they have vented it all out, you can suggest them to seek professional help or call certain government authorised toll-free numbers or helplines put up by NGOs.