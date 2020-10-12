Class 12 student takes charge as District Collector in Andhra Pradesh for a day

By Think Change India|12th Oct 2020
M Sravani who took charge as the District Collector of Anantpur for a day under the ‘Balike Bhavishyathhu’ programme affirmed that she would work towards children’s welfare and improve road safety.
The International Day of the Girl Child commemorated on October 11, 2020 is likely to remain etched in M Sravani’s memory for life. 


M Sravani who is a Class XII student of Kasturba Gandhi school in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, took charge as the District Collector for an entire day under the Balike Bhavishyathhu (girl child is the future) programme, organised by the district administration. This one-of-a-kind initiative was announced by the District Collector, Gandham Chandrudu. 

District Collector

M Sravani taking charge as DC of Anantpur.

Image credit: The New Indian Express.

The young girl got the opportunity to authorise two important files on the day — handing over compensation amounting to Rs 25,000 to victims of sexual assault, and issuing a directive that no woman shall be assigned work at government offices between 8 pm and 8 am, reported The New Indian Express.  


Sravani was chosen through a lottery system to render her services as Collector for the day. She hails from a very humble background where her father works as a farmer and her mother is a daily wage labourer. 


During the course of her time as DC, Sravani also paid a visit to the Anantapur Town First Road to gain information on ground realities. She later spoke to concerned authorities with a view to address issues that people were facing, such as, stagnation of water near the Mantralayam Raghavendra Swamy temple. 


In addition to this, she spent time inspecting the Municipal Girls High School and gathered details on the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and the Naadu Nedu initiatives.


Gandham Chandradu told News18, “The programme is designed to help students experience the responsibility of officers to choose their goals and study to reach higher levels. Justice will be done to people when most positions of responsibility are held by women.”


Sravani affirmed that she would work to improve road safety and children’s welfare, among other things. She emphasised the need for officials to develop better sanitation infrastructure, as well as address the needs of farmers. 




(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

