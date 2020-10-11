International Day of the Girl Child: meet these 4 girls, who have been fighting for the welfare of other women

The Right to Equality, as mentioned in the Indian Constitution, provides for equal treatment of everyone before the law, and prevents discrimination on various grounds. However, gender inequality still persists in India.





In fact, according to the United Nations, gender inequality is one of the biggest reasons for hunger and poverty in many countries as well.





But, this has not stopped women and girls to fight for their opinions and take action against injustice. Not just women, men, too, are trying to create a more inclusive society, irrespective of the socio-economic factors prevalent in society.





On the International Day of Girl Child, SocialStory lists a few of these girls who have been fighting for an equal society, aligned to this year’s theme, ‘My voice, our equal future.’

Zuriel Oduwole

Zuriel Oduwole at the Eisenhower High School CA | Source: Twitter - Zuriel Oduwole

Filmmaker and activist Zuriel Elise Oduwole is known for her advocacy for the education of girls in Africa. In 2013, at the age of 10, Zuriel became one of the youngest persons to be profiled by Forbes for her exemplary contributions.





After entering a school competition with her documentary titled, “The Ghana Revolution,” she dived into media and advocacy in 2012. For her documentary, she conducted her first presidential interviews with two former Ghanian Presidents — Jerry Rawlings and John Kufuor.





In March 2013, Zuriel started the “Dream Up, Speak Up, Stand Up" campaign to advocate and promote girl-child education in Africa. The following year, her self-produced documentary, “A Promising Africa,” was screened in five countries.





The Nigerian-American advocate has since been showered with many accolades in her name — from being featured in celebrated magazines to meeting 31 Presidents and Prime Ministers in her line of work.

Amika George

Amika George | Source: Twitter - Amika George

Born in the UK, activist Amika George has been campaigning against ‘period poverty’ in the country. Amika was heartbroken by the state of poor women in the UK who missed school due to the stigma around menstruation.





In April 2017, she founded an organisation called #FreePeriods, as well as organised protests and campaigns to urge the UK government to provide free sanitary essentials to the school girls. She also spreads awareness on how men must be educated to tackle the menstrual taboos.





As a result of her activism, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced that the UK government would provide free sanitary items to the poor. Moreover, she was featured on Time Most Influential Teens of 2018 list, among others, and was awarded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Campaign Award in 2018.

Manasi Bariha

Representational Image | Credit: Pexels

Manasi Bariha isn’t a renowned activist or a child personality, but the 19-year-old’s quick thinking led to the rescue of over 6,000 bonded labourers from a brick kiln this year.





Manasi and her father, along with more than 350 other workers, were working at a brick kiln in Pudhukuppam, Tamil Nadu. Once the lockdown was declared, the owner of the brick kiln promised to let them go if the work was done.





After working 14 hours a day, for several days, the work was completed. However, the owner did not set them free. In fact, he had his men thrash those who protested. Witnessing all this, Manasi gathered videos and audio clippings of all the atrocities and forwarded it to many of her contacts, one of whom helped them report it to the district administration.





Within no time, the police rescued the labourers and filed an FIR against the brick kiln. On further probing, 30 more kilns with illegal practices came to light. Thanks to Mansi’s courage and determination, over 6000 labourers were rescued with the help of the police.

Payal Jangid





Rajasthan resident Payal Jangid is the first Indian who was conferred the Changemaker Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She was recognised for her efforts in abolishing child marriage in her village Hinsla and neighbouring villages.





It all started when Payal refused to get married at a young age of 11 years. She protested her parents’ decision, and successfully prevented the marriage. Over the years, Payal also became the President of the Children’s Parliament (Bal Panchayat), where she conducted several activities to empower women and children of the villages.





Now, as a child rights advocate, Payal has been motivating children to raise their voice against injustice.