International Day of the Girl Child: meet these 4 girls, who have been fighting for the welfare of other women

By Anju Ann Mathew|11th Oct 2020
On the International Day of the Girl Child, SocialStory lists a few of these girls who have been fighting for an equal society, aligned to this year’s theme, ‘My voice, our equal future.’
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Right to Equality, as mentioned in the Indian Constitution, provides for equal treatment of everyone before the law, and prevents discrimination on various grounds. However, gender inequality still persists in India.


In fact, according to the United Nations, gender inequality is one of the biggest reasons for hunger and poverty in many countries as well.


But, this has not stopped women and girls to fight for their opinions and take action against injustice. Not just women, men, too, are trying to create a more inclusive society, irrespective of the socio-economic factors prevalent in society.


On the International Day of Girl Child, SocialStory lists a few of these girls who have been fighting for an equal society, aligned to this year’s theme, ‘My voice, our equal future.’

Zuriel Oduwole

Zuriel Oduwole

Zuriel Oduwole at the Eisenhower High School CA | Source: Twitter - Zuriel Oduwole

Filmmaker and activist Zuriel Elise Oduwole is known for her advocacy for the education of girls in Africa. In 2013, at the age of 10, Zuriel became one of the youngest persons to be profiled by Forbes for her exemplary contributions.


After entering a school competition with her documentary titled, “The Ghana Revolution,” she dived into media and advocacy in 2012. For her documentary, she conducted her first presidential interviews with two former Ghanian Presidents — Jerry Rawlings and John Kufuor.


In March 2013, Zuriel started the “Dream Up, Speak Up, Stand Up" campaign to advocate and promote girl-child education in Africa. The following year, her self-produced documentary, “A Promising Africa,” was screened in five countries.


The Nigerian-American advocate has since been showered with many accolades in her name — from being featured in celebrated magazines to meeting 31 Presidents and Prime Ministers in her line of work.

ALSO READ

Surat-based 17-year-old girl becomes Regional Ambassador for UNEP programme

Amika George

Amika George

Amika George | Source: Twitter - Amika George

Born in the UK, activist Amika George has been campaigning against ‘period poverty’ in the country. Amika was heartbroken by the state of poor women in the UK who missed school due to the stigma around menstruation.


In April 2017, she founded an organisation called #FreePeriods, as well as organised protests and campaigns to urge the UK government to provide free sanitary essentials to the school girls. She also spreads awareness on how men must be educated to tackle the menstrual taboos.


As a result of her activism, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond announced that the UK government would provide free sanitary items to the poor. Moreover, she was featured on Time Most Influential Teens of 2018 list, among others, and was awarded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeepers Campaign Award in 2018.

ALSO READ

Child marriage in India is plaguing both boys and girls, says CRY; highlights steps needed to mitigate the issue

Manasi Bariha

bonded labour

Representational Image | Credit: Pexels

Manasi Bariha isn’t a renowned activist or a child personality, but the 19-year-old’s quick thinking led to the rescue of over 6,000 bonded labourers from a brick kiln this year.


Manasi and her father, along with more than 350 other workers, were working at a brick kiln in Pudhukuppam, Tamil Nadu. Once the lockdown was declared, the owner of the brick kiln promised to let them go if the work was done.


After working 14 hours a day, for several days, the work was completed. However, the owner did not set them free. In fact, he had his men thrash those who protested. Witnessing all this, Manasi gathered videos and audio clippings of all the atrocities and forwarded it to many of her contacts, one of whom helped them report it to the district administration.


Within no time, the police rescued the labourers and filed an FIR against the brick kiln. On further probing, 30 more kilns with illegal practices came to light. Thanks to Mansi’s courage and determination, over 6000 labourers were rescued with the help of the police.

ALSO READ

Meet the brave 19-year-old from Odisha who rescued over 6,000 bonded labourers in Tamil Nadu

Payal Jangid

child marriage


Rajasthan resident Payal Jangid is the first Indian who was conferred the Changemaker Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She was recognised for her efforts in abolishing child marriage in her village Hinsla and neighbouring villages.


It all started when Payal refused to get married at a young age of 11 years. She protested her parents’ decision, and successfully prevented the marriage. Over the years, Payal also became the President of the Children’s Parliament (Bal Panchayat), where she conducted several activities to empower women and children of the villages.


Now, as a child rights advocate, Payal has been motivating children to raise their voice against injustice.

Edited by Suman Singh

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Class 12 student takes charge as District Collector in Andhra Pradesh for a day

Think Change India

The white lies of the dairy industry that no one wants you to know

Shruti Kedia

Meet the enterpreneur from Bihar who has been invited by Obama to the White House

Think Change India

From tea stall to Rs 254cr-turnover business: Balvantsinh Rajput's journey

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
From the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship to building a multinational edtech startup: what's in store at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Class 12 student takes charge as District Collector in Andhra Pradesh for a day

Think Change India

This New Jersey-based Indian is helping students in Bihar receive quality education

Roshni Balaji

Child marriage in India is plaguing both boys and girls, says CRY; highlights steps needed to mitigate the issue

Anju Ann Mathew

From helping betel nut farmers to engaging students with fun learning: the top Social Stories of the week

Team SS

World Mental Health Day: how corporates are ensuring the mental wellbeing of their employees

Anju Ann Mathew

How hospitals and diagnostic labs across India are managing biomedical waste amidst COVID-19

Roshni Balaji

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details