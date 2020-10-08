People throng to Baba Ka Dhaba after a video of the elderly couple goes viral on social media

A small kiosk opposite a temple in Malviya Nagar occupies an elderly couple. Close to 30 years, the now almost 80-year-old husband and wife have been silently serving home-cooked sumptuous meals to passers-by.





Recently, this ordinary couple attracted millions of eyes on the Internet, after a video depicting their struggle went viral on the social media platforms.





Last night, entrepreneur Vasundhara Tankha Sharma tweeted the viral video that featured the 80-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife, Badami Devi, saying, “This video completely broke my heart.” In fact, through her post, she urged Delhi residents to go eat at the small kiosk at Malviya Nagar.





This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

“There was no sale during the COVID-19 lockdown, but now it feels like whole India is with us,” Kanta Prasad, who's been running the stall since 1990, told ANI.

On Thursday morning, #BabaKaDhabha had taken off as one of the trending topics on Twitter. And to Kanta’s surprise, people had formed long queues outside to eat from his shop.





Kanta and his wife start their preparations at 6.30 AM and by 9.30 PM, they set up large containers of food with dal, curry, parathas, and rice. Despite offering a decent meal, that its priced between Rs 30-50 a plate, Kanta breaks down after showing a few Rs 10 notes in his shop’s account.

The video, which was shot by YouTube food blogger Gaurav Wasan, received a hugely positive response, with thousands of likes and shares on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. In fact, the viral video clip also caught the eyes of celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, cricketer R Ashwin, and even food delivery startup Zomato, which has now listed Baba Ka Dhabha on its platform.





Yeeeaaaaaaaahhhhh! #BabaKaDhabha . There are many more out there who need our help and support. Let’s help our local vendors in our own neighbourhood aswell! https://t.co/2U4I5FhhT5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 8, 2020

UPDATE: baba ka dhaba is now listed on zomato and our team is working with the elderly couple there to enable food deliveries



thank you to the good people of the internet for bringing our attention to this ❤️ — zomato india (@ZomatoIN) October 8, 2020

“We are very happy with the number of customers that are turning up now. We are grateful for the public support," Kanta Prasad told NDTV.

His wife said, "During the lockdown months, we could not sell anything. We struggled to survive, but today, we are flooded with customers. We want to give our blessings to all those who helped us."

