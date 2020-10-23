Actor Shah Rukh Khan donates 2,000 PPE kits to COVID-19 frontline health workers in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 in India, actor and humanitarian Shah Rukh Khan has donated 2,000 PPE kits to frontline health workers in Chhattisgarh through his NGO Meer Foundation.





According to The Print, Chhattisgarh’s Cabinet Minister T.S. Singh Deo took to Twitter to thank the actor and his NGO for the donation.

He tweeted, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to @iamsrk & @MeerFoundation for providing PPE kits to protect our frontline warriors. Thanks, @rajshriartist for connecting us and making this possible. Your generosity has inspired many more to protect our healthcare heroes.”

Responding to the same, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted back, saying, “Sir, we all are trying in whatever capacity we can to help our brothers and sisters to overcome these hard times. Wishing you the best with these endeavours too.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel also thanked the actor and his foundation for their generosity in a tweet, saying, “The Meer Foundation, an NGO run by renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, has provided 2,000 PPE kits to Chhattisgarh for fighting COVID-19. I thank the foundation for its contribution to this great fight.”

सुप्रसिद्ध बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान द्वारा संचालित एनजीओ मीर फाउंडेशन ने कोविड 19 से लड़ाई के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ को 2 हजार पीपीई किट्स उपलब्ध कराएं हैं।



This isn’t the first time that the philanthropist and his foundation have helped in such unprecedented times. Earlier, in June, a heartbreaking video of a child, who was trying to wake his dead mother at a Bihar railway station, caught the attention of SRK and his foundation.





Soon after, Meer Foundation shared a post of the child, stating that it has placed him in his grandfather’s care and that he was being supported by the foundation.

Sharing the same post, the actor had tweeted, “Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds the strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels... Our love and support is with you baby.”

Apart from this, the NGO has been working with other organisations, including Ek Saath, Roti Foundation, and Working People’s Charter, to help the daily wage earners and the urban poor to cope with the pandemic.





It also provided a monthly stipend to 100 acid attack survivors across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand while taking care of their basic needs during the lockdown.





