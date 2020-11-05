This ASHA worker from Madhya Pradesh is using paintings to educate villagers about COVID-19

By Think Change India|5th Nov 2020
Ranjana Dwivedi, an ASHA worker in Gurguda village has been using her paintings to awareness about the risks of getting infected with COVID-19 and ways in which it can be prevented. She will get featured in a National Public Radio documentary.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ranjana Dwivedi, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from Madhya Pradesh, has been selected to represent India and will get featured in a National Public Radio (NPR) documentary. The film focuses on 19 women across the world who expressed the challenges they overcame during the COVID-19 pandemic.


NPR is a privately- and publicly-funded American non-profit media organisation that broadcasts stories on-air, with over 25 million listeners reportedly tuning in every week.


Affectionately known as Asha Didi, Ranjana has been spreading awareness about healthcare and hygiene in the remote areas of Gurguda village located in the Jawa block of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district for more than a decade now, reported The Logical Indian

Ranjana Dwivedi

Image: Twitter

ALSO READ

With a focus on education, this NGO has changed the lives of 10,000 underprivileged women and children

Since most of the residents in the village had been uninformed and not receptive to change, she drew some paintings and took the help of her son to make them understand the health programmes of the government, especially the immunisation initiative.


Ranjana had to face many hardships during her initial days as an ASHA worker. Back then, women used to run away and hide from her during immunisation drives due to lack of awareness. Even when the pandemic hit had reached the district’s shores, some individuals in the locality used to say – ‘there is no such thing as coronavirus.’


However, today, through sheer determination and hard work, she is educating the residents of Gurguda about the risks of getting infected with COVID-19 and the ways in which it can be prevented by taking small steps like wearing masks, maintaining cleanliness, and practising social distancing.

“The women in Gurguda believe me blindly, so much that one of them (who was afraid of giving birth to a third daughter in male-dominated society) not only delivered the third girl child, but also named her after me,” Ranjana told The New Indian Express

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Actor Shah Rukh Khan donates 2,000 PPE kits to COVID-19 frontline health workers in Chhattisgarh

Think Change India

Social Capital – a fundamental part of the organisation and how to build it

Sajan Pillai

Skilling for employability: how Sarthak Educational Trust is empowering PwDs find jobs during the pandemic

Anju Ann Mathew

Anonymous girl's Quora story on how she was kidnapped into prostitution

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Four simple rules of innovation by ID Fresh Food's PC Musthafa; How to win over investors
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Skilling for employability: how Sarthak Educational Trust is empowering PwDs find jobs during the pandemic

Anju Ann Mathew

Amazon India inks MoU with Silk Mark Organisation of India

Press Trust of India

Social Capital – a fundamental part of the organisation and how to build it

Sajan Pillai

How integrating palliative care improves the quality of life for patients and their loved ones

Roshni Balaji

Meet the autorickshaw driver who helped plant over 23,000 trees in Palakkad

Think Change India

This Mumbai-based trust is engaging senior citizens to keep them healthy and occupied

Anju Ann Mathew

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter