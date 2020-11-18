IIT Kharagpur researchers develop cellulose nano-crystals from cucumber peels for food packaging

By Press Trust of India|18th Nov 2020
The cellulose nano-material developed from raw cucumber waste has addressed the challenge of finding an environment-friendly substitute for food packaging materials.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed cellulose nano-crystals from cucumber peels, raising the possibility to create environment-friendly food packaging materials in future.


While single-use plastic is mostly being avoided by environmentally conscious consumers, such type of polymers still remain in circulation as food packaging items.


The cellulose nano-material developed from raw cucumber waste by Professor Jayeeta Mitra and research scholar N Sai Prasanna at IIT Kharagpur has addressed this challenge of finding an environment-friendly substitute to food packaging materials, an institute statement said on Tuesday.

"Cucumbers generate about 12 percent residual wastes after processing either the peels or whole slices as waste. We have used the cellulose extract from this processed material, Dr Mitra, Assistant Professor of IIT Kharagpur at the Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering said.

Speaking about the findings, she explained "our study shows that cellulose nanocrystals derived from cucumber peels possess modifiable properties. This resulted in better bio-degradability and bio-compatibility."


"These nanocellulose materials emerged as strong, renewable and economical material due to their unique properties," she said.

Cucumber

Representational image (Credit: Pexels)

ALSO READ

Eco-friendly and fabulous: 5 brands that are working towards sustainable fashion

Dr Mitra said the rise in use of petroleum-based plastics in food packaging for years has become the source of environmental pollution.


The study also found that cucumber peels possessed greater cellulose content (18.22 percent) than other peel wastes, making it more viable.


The researchers are optimistic about its scope in various fields like paper making, coating additives, bio- composites, and optically transparent films.

"More research and product development focused on various bio-polymers would help people become more aware about the sector and how it can provide alternative bio-friendly products at economic prices," Dr Mitra said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

Think Change India

Students in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh build community library to promote reading

Think Change India

At 15, Indian-American Tanishq Abraham becomes a biomedical engineer

Think Change India

Meet women from rural India who forge the way for themselves and their communities

Zarina Screwvala
Daily Capsule
Lessons from a pandemic for entrepreneurs; How Elon Musk wooed this Tesla employee who later built an auto-tech unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

14-year-old TN girl wins Children's Climate Prize for designing solar-powered ironing cart

Think Change India

World Toilet Day: India strengthens its resolve of toilet for all, says PM Modi

Press Trust of India

A peek into the operation and challenges of the Indian dairy sector with Stellapps CEO Ranjith Mukundan

Roshni Balaji

Meet the 40-year-old who has empowered over 1.5 lakh women through self-defence

Roshni Balaji

This Adani Group school is ensuring quality and uninterrupted education for underserved students

Shreya Ganguly

Actor Sonu Sood funds six-year-old’s liver transplant

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details