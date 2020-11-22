Here are 5 NGOs that are upskilling the differently-abled for employability

For a long time, persons with disabilities found it difficult to find a meaningful livelihood for themselves because of the lack of opportunities and their own social insecurities.





However, over the last few years, many organisations are boosting their confidence and helping them to cope with challenges, so that they can be a part of the functional workforce. From upskilling to life skills training, many NGOs have been striving to create an inclusive work dimension for persons with disabilities.





SocialStory lists a few of these organisations that are upskilling these people and connecting them to suitable jobs within their capabilities.





Diya Foundation

Image: Diya Foundation

Founded in 1999 by Maria S. Santamaria in Bengaluru, Diya Foundation aims to dignify the differently-abled adults by upskilling them and building support systems that enhance their community awareness.





One of its main focus areas is the employability skills training, where it teaches personal social skills, job-related soft skills like punctuality and regularity, specific job skills, and personal safety. It also focuses on a life skills training programme where it trains persons with disabilities in personal grooming, household management, financial management, self-advocacy, health and wellbeing, and independent functional skills.

As a part of occupational guidance, after three years of training in life and employability skills, the students are sent on apprenticeships to help them get a sense of what employers expect in the real world.





Apart from this, they also help them with assisted living training, supported and competitive employment.

Enable academy

Image: Enable Academy





A subsidiary of Enable India, Bengaluru-based Enable Academy is an NGO that focuses on bridging the gap between persons with disabilities and employers through its trainers or ‘enablers’. With the resources, tools, trainings, support and campaigns provided at the academy, they hope to create an inclusive society.





So far, they’ve onboarded about 600+ inclusive employers, with more than 300 jobs and trades, over 250 resources and about 18 courses. The jobs are segregated for different disabilities including visual impairment, hearing impairment, physical disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, learning disabilities and others, to suit their capabilities.

Sarthak Educational Trust

One of the training sessions at Sarthak

Founded in 2008 by Jitender Aggarwal, Delhi-based Sarthak Educational Trust is an organisation that empowers this population through the verticals of health, education, employment, vocational training, awareness generation, etc.





While it has rehabilitated more than 1,500 (early intervention) and 425 (inclusive education programme) children with disabilities, its skill development centres have trained more than 20,000 persons in sectors such as tourism, hospitality, organised retail, and IT.





So far, it has conducted over 150 job fairs in 21 states, with more than 60,000 people registered on their database. According to the organisation, about 20,000 people have been employed in corporates and other sectors through these fairs and skill centres since 2014. The demand has also increased, with over 1,000 employers in various employment sectors.

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS)

Members of NSS stitching masks and essentials.

Started in 1985 by Kailash Agarwal Manav, a Padma Shri awardee, Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) initially focused on social services like treating poor people free of cost. However, in 1997, the organisation started treating people with disabilities.





To make the differently-abled individuals economically independent and become a functional part of the society, NSS provides vocational training to its members without charging any fees. These programmes include computer training, electronic equipment repairing, hardware and networking skills, home appliances repairing, sewing, and mobile repairing skills.

The NGO also provides students with basic tool kits of hardware and networking, mobile and appliances repairing, and sewing machine for free after the successful completion of the programme.

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled

Inauguration of the Audio-Visual Library in association with Amway

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled was founded in 1997 by Mahantesh G. K. in Bangalore. Ever since, the NGO has been working in the fields of education, livelihood, environment, sports, arts and culture, rehabilitation, and health and nutrition.





Through their livelihood resource centres across major cities in India, they have been skilling the youth with disabilities and the underprivileged for employability. So far, they’ve trained over 15,789 youth across 13 Indian cities, and about 64 percent of this population have received placements across various sectors.





These training centres have a three-step process including mobilisation, training and placement, to improve their chances of job placement. They offer specific training to accommodate various sectors like hospitality, retail, and garments, besides also providing training in entrepreneurship, business management, and technical skills, to enable them to work in BPOs and call centres.