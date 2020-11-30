Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar helps in the treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

By Press Trust of India|30th Nov 2020
Underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments, and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs got support from Sachin Tendulkar's foundation.
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted in the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six Indian states.


The former Indian cricketer is part of the charity foundation called Ekam that focusses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals. Through the foundation, Tendulkar has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.


Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow-up on their elective medical costs, got the required financial support from the Ekam Foundation.

"The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful, and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality healthcare for the underprivileged," Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation, said.

In fact, the not-for-profit foundation is working towards bettering the healthcare for underserved mothers and children, thereby contributing to the reduction in infant and neonatal mortality rates. Since children are dependent on their mothers, the NGO addresses all the challenges within the RMNCHA arena (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, and Adolescent Health).

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments, which is expected to benefit over 2000 children every year. Dr Vijay Anand Isamael, Paediatric Surgeon, Makunda Hospital, thanked the legendary batsman for his support and aid.


Tendulkar's foundation has also helped in providing nutrition and education to tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, the initiative is also slated to be launched in the northeastern states to help underprivileged communities.


He also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context) 

Edited by Suman Singh

