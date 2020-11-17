Actor Sonu Sood funds six-year-old’s liver transplant

Once again, actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has made it to the news with his heart-warming act of kindness. After helping many migrants and the poor find happiness, the actor has now come to the rescue of a six-year-old boy, Harshvardhan, who had to undergo a liver transplant at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.





The boy has been ill since he was six months old. The family sought help from the Chief Minister’s Fund and the Arogyasri scheme, but to no avail, according to the child’s mother.

"It was only a month ago that the doctor had said that my son's liver has been damaged completely and that he needs to undergo surgery which would cost somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs and that his life would be in danger if no treatment received," Harshvardhan's mother told ANI.

"Sonu Sir met us even though he was busy with his shoot and promised to fund the complete treatment. He is bearing all the costs for the surgery. He is a kind soul and we won't forget his help till our last breath. We hope he helps many needy souls like us in the future," she added.

Dr Manish Verma from the hospital, who treated Harshvardhan’s illness said that the boy was struggling with liver cirrhosis and needed a transplant, which he got to know from the actor.

“The child's operation was a critical one. We had problems with the resources. Our efforts were directed towards organising his care without any compromise and as promised, the operation was performed successfully. Our team in Apollo and Sonu Sood did our best to give the child a healthy life, " Dr Verma said, according to The Hans India.

From buying smartphones for underprivileged students to rehabilitating migrant workers by providing them food and transport during the lockdown, Sonu Sood has been hailed as a hero by many. He also launched the ‘Pravasi Rojgaar’ platform to help migrants find a job during the lockdown.





