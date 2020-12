Anil Agarwal Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates partner to fight hunger in India

Anil Agarwal Foundation on Thursday said it has joined hands with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve nutrition in India.





During a virtual meeting to discuss ways for advancing each other's work, Bill Gates and Anil Agarwal expressed their shared belief that the future of children and women will be made more secure by eradicating poverty at the grassroots level, Anil Agarwal Foundation said in a statement.

"Bill Gates and Anil Agarwal today (on Thursday) announced a new partnership to support the Government of India's Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) as it works to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030," the statement said.

Project Nand Ghar, an Anil Agarwal Foundation initiative in coordination with the MoWCD, is transforming the Anganwadi ecosystem in the country. It is modernising infrastructure and focusing on services for eradicating child malnutrition, providing interactive education, access to quality healthcare, and empowering women by providing skill development, it added.





"The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is transforming lives across the world. The work they are doing in India to alleviate poverty and eradicate malnutrition is indeed commendable," Agarwal said.

Bill Gates,Founder of Microsoft.

In another development, philanthropist Bill Gates hailed South African Indian-origin professors Salim Abdool Karim and wife Quarraisha for their contributions in the fight against HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.





The scientist couple has refused numerous awards both locally and internationally, including national honours in South Africa, for their pioneering work in preventing the spread of HIV among young women through the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Gates said his charitable foundation was now using the couple's experience to check the spread of COVID-19.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who heads the South African government's advisory team on COVID-19, has served on the Gates Foundation Scientific Advisory Board for 10 years. He also chairs the WHO Scientific Committee on HIV.





