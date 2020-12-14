Assam-based youth creates shelter for dogs from old TV sets

Stray dogs are part of the everyday population on Indian roads. However, they spend their days looking for food and water to survive, and some protection from the harsh weather from.





While it is good to note that a number of people do care for them and provide them with food, what this resident of Sivasagar, Assam has done is definitely commendable. With the onset of winter, 32-year-old Abhijit Dowarah is making makeshift kennels from old television cases.

“Pets enjoy all comforts but the stray dogs suffer from lack of food and shelter. I thought I should do something for them in whatever little way possible. This led to creation of the shelters,” the kennels’ creator, Abhijit Dowarah, told The New Indian Express.

The shelter is called a ‘Baator Ghar’ (street home) and was inaugurated by deputy commissioner Al Azhar Ali. He said this was a welcome initiative. “Time and again, we have been told that if we love nature, God will love us back. This is also an eye-opening experience for all of us, and we should extend our hand to promote such initiatives," Ali told EastMojo.com.





The ‘Baator Ghar’ is the result of several nights of understanding how dogs live. On seeing Abhijit’s efforts, many like-minded people have come together to support his cause. The shelters were painted green and yellow – which according to Abhijit, green signifies nature, while yellow is easy to notice by passing vehicles.

Abhijit Dowarah and the shelter (Image: The New Indian Express)

ALSO READ Meet Alpana Bhartia, an animal rights activist who uses empathy to teach others to care for wildlife

The locals are familiar with Abhijit as an “innovator” who has a hobby of turning scrap into usable items.





Earlier, he had created a certain type of torch for the safety of women and a “gadget” for hand sanitisation during the pandemic.

“Over the past five years, I have created some 50 utility items from scrap. So, people don’t throw away old and unused stuff but give them to me. There were seven old TV sets lying at my two-room residence in Sivasagar’s Phukan Nagar. I thought if I can turn these into the stray dogs’ shelters, they can beat the winter chill,” he added.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.