Coimbatore-based engineer designs wheelchair for furry friend

It isn’t very often in India that we come across prosthetics and similar aids being innovated to aid animals. However, this man and his daughter decided to help one of these animals in their capability.





Unable to bear the plight of a four-year-old Pomeranian, Veera, A. Kasi and his daughter, Gayathri, built a wheelchair for their faithful companion. Gayathri, an IT employee adopted four-year-old Veera and brought home her before the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I have always loved dogs since I was a child. However, due to my studies, I was not able to spare time and so could not have a pet. During the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown I am pursuing my job from home and have time now. I felt it was the right time to adopt a dog. I adopted a dog from the rescue home whose both legs were removed due to an accident,” Gayathri told ANI.

“My father, who is also a mechanical engineer, decided to design a wheelchair for him,” she added.





With bright yellow tyres, the wheelchair is connected to the dog’s harness and allows him to sit and walk using his front legs. Kashi also added an artificial plastic cup leg fashioned from a PVC pipe along with a shoe and padding to make it easier for the dog to walk and sit.

Pomeranian Veera with his wheelchair (Image: The New Indian Express)

Gayathri said that she adopted Veera despite seeing many other dogs because it was heart-breaking to see he wasn’t getting adopted by anyone.

“My daughter, who works in an IT company, is very fond of dogs, and she is taking care of Veera. Now she has enough time to look after the dog as she is working from home,” Kasi told The New Indian Express.

He added that he spent around Rs 1,000 to make the wheelchair, on which Veera now needs to be trained as well.





“Money doesn’t matter. After all, my family and I are happy as we somehow managed to reduce the stress of our beloved dog. Earlier, Veera used to take frequent breaks even for walking a few feet. It’s actually his plight that moved me and forced me to design a wheelchair,” he said.





