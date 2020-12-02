Coimbatore-based engineer designs wheelchair for furry friend

By Think Change India|2nd Dec 2020
After adopting a four-year-old dog, Veera whose hind legs were amputated after an accident, A. Kasi and his daughter, Gayathri designed a wheelchair for their furry friend.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

It isn’t very often in India that we come across prosthetics and similar aids being innovated to aid animals. However, this man and his daughter decided to help one of these animals in their capability.


Unable to bear the plight of a four-year-old Pomeranian, Veera, A. Kasi and his daughter, Gayathri, built a wheelchair for their faithful companion. Gayathri, an IT employee adopted four-year-old Veera and brought home her before the COVID-19 lockdown.

“I have always loved dogs since I was a child. However, due to my studies, I was not able to spare time and so could not have a pet. During the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown I am pursuing my job from home and have time now. I felt it was the right time to adopt a dog. I adopted a dog from the rescue home whose both legs were removed due to an accident,” Gayathri told ANI.

“My father, who is also a mechanical engineer, decided to design a wheelchair for him,” she added.


With bright yellow tyres, the wheelchair is connected to the dog’s harness and allows him to sit and walk using his front legs. Kashi also added an artificial plastic cup leg fashioned from a PVC pipe along with a shoe and padding to make it easier for the dog to walk and sit.

Pomeranian dog wheelchair

Pomeranian Veera with his wheelchair (Image: The New Indian Express)

ALSO READ

Odisha couple celebrate wedding by feeding 500 dogs

Gayathri said that she adopted Veera despite seeing many other dogs because it was heart-breaking to see he wasn’t getting adopted by anyone.

“My daughter, who works in an IT company, is very fond of dogs, and she is taking care of Veera. Now she has enough time to look after the dog as she is working from home,” Kasi told The New Indian Express. 

He added that he spent around Rs 1,000 to make the wheelchair, on which Veera now needs to be trained as well.


“Money doesn’t matter. After all, my family and I are happy as we somehow managed to reduce the stress of our beloved dog. Earlier, Veera used to take frequent breaks even for walking a few feet. It’s actually his plight that moved me and forced me to design a wheelchair,” he said.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Managing e-waste effectively: how these companies are helping India recycle electronic waste

Anju Ann Mathew

How Mahita Fernandez’s own grumbling belly lead to her feeding 1,22,937 meals to the famished in 11 days

Snigdha Sinha

Former naval officer is teaching farmers and students to employ hydroponics for better food security in India

Roshni Balaji

This Adani Group school is ensuring quality and uninterrupted education for underserved students

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
Journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects; Meet the startup building aatmanirbhar ecommerce networks
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Delhi-based Udayan Care helped over 30,000 children and women through its initiatives

Anju Ann Mathew

Honeywell partners with SID at IISc to support startups with societal impact

Press Trust of India

How women from Hazaribagh are sparking a green revolution in the heart of India's coal state

Kanishk Singh

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar helps in the treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

Press Trust of India

Jaipur doctor enlists 12,000 organ donors in Rajasthan

Think Change India

This Punjab officer's 100 sq m organic farm is teaching people the importance of sustainable farming

Anju Ann Mathew