Here’s how you can conserve energy while working from home

Since March 2020, homes have turned into workplaces of sorts, with offices shut and employees largely adopting the work from home norm due to the pandemic. While travel costs have come down drastically, the cost of monthly domestic bills has seen a sharp increase, with entire families locked down at home through the day.

Besides workplaces, schools and educational institutions have also taken to the online space to conduct their regular classes. Therefore, these constant virtual hangouts are leading to the consumption of additional energy source.





Ahead of World Energy Conservation Day, celebrated on December 14 every year, SocialStory brings you tips to conserve energy during these unprecedented times.

Natural light

Slide those curtains, turn off the lights and let that natural light brighten up your indoor space. And if you do not have enough natural lighting during the day time, then move on to our next tip.

LED bulbs for the win

Pexels

Technology is a beautiful thing, and when it comes to conservation, it is paving the way to amend the errors of the past. As seen with lighting. While CFL bulbs used to be the first choice, LEDs, although a bit more expensive than the former, can go a long way in bringing down the bills and doing its bit for the environment. For the same amount of brightness, or even more, they consume a lot less energy.

Energy-efficient appliances

You know those big appliances with a 5-star rating? These appliances are energy efficient in the sense that their advanced technology requires much less energy to do its regular functions. Moreover, it can switch to a low-power mode when not in use. If you’re planning to buy any new appliance, look out for the rating because that’s the key to going green in the long run.

Using power strips

Installing a power strip will go a long way in cost saving and bringing energy efficiency into your home. Smart power trips can even detect when devices are on standby mode and turn them off on its own.





Unplug appliances not in use

Representational image

This is a no-brainer, but it is best to remove those plugs that are not in use. Printers, mixers, televisions, radios and chargers do not need to be switched on at all times. It’s good to give the stand-by a break, as this goes a long way in saving energy. Likewise, it is best to charge appliances up to the point where they are fully charged and disconnect them immediately from the power source. Also, gadgets like laptops, desktops, and televisions are better turned off when not in use rather than be kept on stand-by mode.





While these tips may take a little conscious effort from our end, it's all worthwhile if we can cut back a little and go green!