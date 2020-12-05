World Soil Day 2020: These quotes will make you feel grateful about this life-giving material

By Team SS|5th Dec 2020
SocialStory lists a few inspiring quotes to commemorate World Soil Day on December 5, 2020, that affirm the respect to the soil that gives life.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

What’s the one thing we can’t live without, yet we don’t value it enough? It’s the soil — which grows our food, serves as the breadwinner for farmers, and provides life to countless species of flora and fauna. 


Yet, we humans continue to pollute it every day. According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation, rapid industrialisation, wars, mining, and intensification in agriculture have left a legacy of contaminated soils around the world. The effects can be seen in India as well as much of north India is threatened by desertification.

Soil

World Soil Day is celebrated annually on December 5, and was first marked by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002. The day aims to throw light on the importance of keeping the soil healthy and advocates for healthy soil management practices.


SocialStory commemorates this World Soil Day with a few inspiring quotes from famous personalities across the world:  

“To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” - Mahatma Gandhi, political figure and Father of the Nation

“We know more about the movement of celestial bodies than about the soil underfoot.” - Leonardo da Vinci, artist and inventor


“The nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself.” - Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 32nd President of The United States of America

World Soil Day

ALSO READ

Solving India’s soil infertility problem with precision technologies


“The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.”- The 14th Dalai Lama

“Like the soil, the mind is fertilized while it lies fallow, until a new burst of bloom ensues.” - John Dewey, American philosopher

“Studying wine taught me that there was a very big difference between soil and dirt: dirt is to soul what zombies are to humans. Soil is full of life, while dirt is devoid of it.” - Olivier Magny, teacher and television personality


“A Man of Knowledge like a rich Soil, feeds

If not a world of Corn, a world of Weeds.” - Benjamin Franklin, writer, scientist and political philosopher


“How can I stand on the ground every day and not feel its power? How can I live my life stepping on this stuff and not wonder at it?” - William Bryant Logan, aborist

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Social responsibility is the silver lining to create a newer India

Amitabh Kumar

12-year-old Karnataka boy to receive bravery award on Republic day for helping ambulance during floods

Think Change India

Remembering Gama Pehalwan, the undefeated wrestler who inspired Bruce Lee

Think Change India

10 quotes from Dr. B R Ambedkar that have gained more relevance today

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Paytm's milestones in 2020; An app for blue-collar jobs; The startup solving last-mile hassles with EVs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

From ideas for sustainable farming to creating home libraries – the top Social Stories of the week

Team SS

This Bengaluru-based scientist and his friends are on a mission to rid trees of nails and staplers

Think Change India

Ranjitsinh Disale from Maharashtra wins $1M Global Teacher Prize 2020

Anju Ann Mathew

Tata Trusts’ Parag Initiative has sparked the creation of home libraries by children in Yadgir

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet Sarita Chauray, a visually-impaired judo champion who dreams of winning an Olympic medal

Kanishk Singh

Environment-friendly 'kulhad' to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

Press Trust of India