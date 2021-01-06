Bill Gates lauds India’s leadership in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

By Anju Ann Mathew|6th Jan 2021
In a tweet through his personal twitter handle, American business magnate and philanthropist, Bill Gates, recognised India’s efforts and leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability
Global leaders have lauded India’s leadership in vaccine manufacturing, and the decisive stand the country has taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.


The latest is the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, cleared in the clinical trial mode, where the consent of participants has to be taken. Similarly, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently approved AstraZeneca’s vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute.


Recognising the efforts and leadership in this regard, Co-founder of Microsoft Corporation and Philanthropist, Bill Gates, tweeted via his personal twitter handle saying,

“It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In April 2020, Gates had written to PM Modi recognising the usage of technology in the Aarogya Setu App to keep the coronavirus in control and lead people with healthcare services. He had said:

“We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation.”

The universal race for a vaccine to combat the coronavirus has been well documented throughout the world. With these two vaccines leading the movement in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing at the National Metrology Conclave, had said India is not far from starting the world’s largest vaccination programme.


India’s vaccination drive is touted to be one of the largest, catering to a huge population of 1.3 billion. The drive will begin with the frontline healthcare workers, followed by people over the age of 50 on priority.


Bill Gates runs the philanthropic organisation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with his wife Melinda Gates. The organisation has been actively doing philanthropic activities in India, including helping the country during the COVID-19 crisis.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

