Habitat for Humanity India, a non-profit housing organisation for the underserved, on January 10 will be hosting the third edition of its annual charity golf tournament at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai.





The charity sports event will be hosted to raise funds for COVID-19 care centres, also known as Habitat Care Centres in Maharashtra.





Professional golfers and corporate head honchos will participate in the tournament to support the NGO in its mission. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the tournament will strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for the safety of all players.

“Our annual charity golf tournament is an effort to bring together business leaders who want to contribute to the society, not just through corporate social responsibility but also through citizen social responsibility,” said Mr Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

“The past editions of the tournament have helped low-income families with improved housing solutions and access to water. This year, our goal is to set up Habitat Care Centres, which will not only shelter people affected by COVID-19 in isolation but also strengthen the existing healthcare infrastructure,” he added.

COVID Care Centre set up at St Xavier's college

Since the lockdown in March 2020 to date, Habitat for Humanity India has served about 11,19,850 people from 19 states, which include people from vulnerable groups like migrant workers, daily wage earners, people with disability, tribal communities, as well as frontline workers like the medical fraternity and police personnel.





The NGO provided them with hygiene kits, family essential kits, conditional cash transfers, behaviour change communication training, as well as by setting up 12 COVID-19 care centres.

“Millions of low-income families suffered due to COVID-19. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to protect them. I have been a part of Habitat India’s charity golf tournament since its inception, and have witnessed the impact of its work. I hope that there will be a day where every single person in India has a roof over their head,” said Ajit Agarkar, former Indian cricketer and an avid golfer, who has participated in the past two tournaments hosted by Habitat for Humanity India.