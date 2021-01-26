These social workers are the recipients of Padma Awards in 2021

During the pandemic, in 2020, we witnessed several heroes come to help those in distress, and some of these notable social workers are also the recipients of 2021 Padma Awards.





The nation’s highest civilian awards — Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service); Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of a high order); and Padma Shri (distinguished service) — are conferred on the eve of Republic Day.





Many social workers were also recognised this year for their efforts to make the world a better place. This year, there are seven Padma Vibhushan winners, 10 Padma Bhushan winners, and 102 Padma Shri awardees, of which, 15 of them were recognised for their social work.





SocialStory identified some of these social workers, whose acts of selflessness and inspiration have led them to win the prestigious awards.

Lakhimi Baruah

Lakhimi Baruah: Lakhimi Baruah started the Konoklota Mahila Urban Cooperative Bank in 1998 in Jorhat, Assam, to help women from underprivileged backgrounds become financially independent and secure.





Sangkhumi Bualchhuak: Sangkhumi Bualchhuak was key to the initiation of many reforms in the Mizo Society, leading to life-changing policies for the upliftment of women in particular, and the society in general.





Parkash Kaur: This social worker from Jalandhar is recognised for raising about 80 abandoned girls in Punjab. Parkash was, herself, abandoned by her biological parents.





Jagdish Chaudhary: The ‘Dom Raja’ of Varanasi will be posthumously conferred the Padma Shri title after his untimely death in 2020. He and his clan took care of setting the funeral pyres. According to PM Narendra Modi, Jagdish was one who worked for social harmony throughout his life.





Chutni Devi: The resident of Birbasha village in Saraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand was once branded as a witch by the society. But, she stood up against these evils and helped 55 others against such atrocities.





Tsultrim Chonjor: After spending about Rs 57 lakh from his pocket by selling is ancestral property, Tsultrim singlehandedly built a 38-kilometre-long bridge from Ramjak in Jammu and Kashmir to Kargyak village in Zanskar.





Shyam Sundar Paliwal: Renowned as the father of ‘eco-feminism,’ Shyam Sundar Paliwal started his initiative by planting a single tree in memory of his daughter, which turned into a mission to plant 111 trees for every girl child born in his village.

Birubala Rabha: Like Chutni Devi, Birubala Rabha is also an activist who is campaigning against witchcraft and witch-hunting in Assam, through her organisation called Mission Birubala.





Sindhutai Sapkal: Otherwise called ‘Mai’ by the locals, Sindhutai runs an orphanage in Pune called ‘Sanmati Bal Niketan Sanstha.’ She has adopted over 1000 orphaned children. In fact, a biopic called 'Mi Sindhutai Sapkal Boltey’ was also released in Maharashtra.





Girish Prabhune: Another winner from Pune, Girish runs an NGO called ‘Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam,’ which works for the upliftment of the members of the Pardhi community. He has a residential facility that houses the Pardhi children.





Jitender Singh Shunty: The MLA from Delhi turned a hero during the pandemic. Through his organisation, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD), Jitendra conducted 900+ cremations. He has also arranged ambulances for more than 1300+ COVID positive patients.





Marachi Subburaman: Through his non-profit organisation SCOPE (Society for Community Organisation and People’s Education), Subburaman has been building low-cost houses in villages, aiding women with jobs like weaving, tailoring, etc. He has also been focussing on sanitation and rural development since 1986.





Apart from these, Guru Maa Kamali Soren, Niru Kumar, and Shanti Devi will also be awarded the prestigious title.