Bharat Ratna: Ratan Tata asks to discontinue campaign

On Friday, renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted that industrialist Ratan Tata deserved the Bharat Ratna, following which the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, starting trending on Twitter.





A large number of supporters tweeted the hashtag, praising and highlighting Tata’s efforts.





However, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata took to social media platforms to assure netizens that he wishes to aid India’s growth without any fanfare or credentials.

“While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India’s growth and prosperity”

Netizens also responded to the tweet, in consideration of his request.





One user commented, “It is your humbleness &your belief in #AtmaNirbharBharat that makes people of all hues & colours who constitute India demand for highest Civilian Award to you Sir. India will be honoured if you are bestowed otherwise you still are a Bharat Ratna in the eyes of million Indians.”





Another user commented, “What Tata Group has done for the nation will always remain unmatched and unparalleled. India's glory in technology or manufacturing has it's roots to Tata Group. Desh Chalta hai kyunki Tata Group abhi haara nahi hai, thaka nahi hai. You are a living legend to us sir.”





The industrialist is known for his philanthropic activities and playing an important role in the country’s growth as Chairman of the Tata Group. He is also known for his helping nature towards his employees. In fact, last month, Tata visited his ailing former employee in Pune without making any noise about it.