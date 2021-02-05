‘Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata’: Twitterati campaign in full support

Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts, which have been brought into the limelight for all the right reasons, once again.





Netizens are in full support for giving his efforts the recognition he deserves. After renowned businessman and motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra, tweeted about conferring the highest civilian award to the octogenarian, his tweet has once again popularised the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata, further encouraging Twitterati to start a campaign for the same.

He had tweeted, “Ratan Tata believes today's generation of entrepreneurs can take India to the next level. We confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000. Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra.”

Ratan Tata believes today`s generation of entrepreneurs can take India to next level. We confer the country`s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for @RNTata2000



Join us in our campaign #BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra@PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/U3Wr3aMxJh — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) February 5, 2021

Followed by Bhindra’s tweet, within no time, a number of Twitteratis also began broadcasting the trend, urging the government to place the honours and attracting the attention of higher officials.





One user wrote, “A person who dedicated his entire life for building the strong pillars of India, We request GOI to give Bharat Ratna to sir Ratan Tata”

Another user shared, “A Great Personality who needs no introduction Sir Ratan Tata Deserves The Highest Civilian Award " Bharat Ratna ". I Request government of India to nominate his name for Bharat Ratna.”

Some users also reminded us of the time when he displayed the characteristics of a true leader during the 26/11 terrorist attacks, which was centred primarily around his hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Hats off,

To the most generous and simple personality of the world.

Tata Sir set a perfect example of generosity and leadership during the 26/11 attacks.

For us,Tata sir contributed a lot now it's our turn.#BharatRatnaForRatanTata #RequestByDrVivekBindra #RequestByYouth — Prasoon Singh (@Prasoon35934862) February 5, 2021

The octogenarian industrialist is renowned for his charitable works and his helping nature towards his employees. Last month, the visited his ailing former employee in Pune without any fanfare.





Tata also has furry friends and is a proponent of dogs and animal welfare, as was evident by his adoption requests for two abandoned dogs on his Instagram.





While these incidents are just a drop in his ocean of kindness, he truly stands as a role model to all the young entrepreneurs today.