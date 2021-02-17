These class 10 students from Faridabad built a self-sanitising ‘SAFE’ bench

An all-girl team of five students from the Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, have created a self-sanitising bench called SAFE Bench. The bench is installed with a UV sterilising light that can help sanitise itself from the risk of transmitting infections, including viral conjunctivitis, influenza, Hepatitis A, and COVID-19.





SAFE Bench was exhibited at the school’s annual tech event called ‘Colloquium 2020,’ and bagged the second prize for the innovation. The class 10 students — Nirvani Jain, Arshia Jaitli, Suhani Sharma, Gurnoor Kaur, and Mansi Aggarwal — have planned to install these SAFE benches in and around the school premises.

“Collectively, we felt a sanitising bench was the best contribution for helping people using public space across hospitals, parks, malls, and other outdoor areas,” Mansi told The New Indian Express.

SAFE Bench is equipped with a sensor that automatically switches on the UV light once the user gets off and systematically sterilises the entire space. Interestingly, it also has a QR code, which provides information about when it was last sanitised.

The SAFE bench (Image: The New Indian Express)

“Our motive was to make something for people who venture out to feel safe if they needed to sit and relax. We wanted to do our bit in easing the fear people have of contracting COVID-19 while being outdoors. We completed the project in 10 months by coordinating over Zoom and Google Meets, and going to school in turns,” Gurnoor said.





The SAFE Bench — that costs about Rs 8,000 to make — was designed for the Capstone Project as part of the school curriculum, where the school encourages students to ideate and create solutions to address real-world problems.

“The 'girl power' of the SAFE Bench project is a remarkable group of our class 10, who laboured consistently to improve their design to create a prototype that works,” Principal Anju Wal told The Tribune.

“I am very proud of their sharp technical skills, sensitivity to deeply understand and resolve social problems, desire to contribute meaningfully, and persevere to see a project to its end,” she added.





