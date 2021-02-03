This Hubli man’s underground dustbin innovation can help solve India’s waste management crisis

Waste management has been an issue of concern with an increasing number of landfills and septic tanks overflowing with waste, leading to calls for manual scavenging. To address this pressing matter, a man from Hubli, Karnataka came up with a unique disposal system connected to an underground dustbin.





Vishwanath Patil, who runs ‘Swacha Swasth’ trust, came up with an innovative way to place dustbins underground with the help of an automated vehicle.

"I have made a vehicle with a dustbin that is automatically operated and is leakproof. It has been designed in such a way that garbage is not visible from the outside," Vishwanath told news agency ANI.

Karnataka: A man in Hubli developed a new disposal system with underground dustbin



"I've made vehicle with dustbin which is automatically operated & is leakproof. It has been designed in a way that garbage is not visible from outside," said Vishwanath Patil (31.01)

According to The Logical Indian, these special-sensor fitted bins help dump the waste discreetly by keeping the garbage out of sight. The system also sends alerts to the officials once 70 percent of the bin is full, thereby avoiding garbage outflow.

“The speciality of this dustbin is that it takes very little space as compared to the open dumping grounds, and can store more litter than other normal dustbins,” Vishwanath said.

The mechanism of lifting and emptying these underground dustbins can clear the waste from the bins so efficiently so that no garbage spills out while transferring.





The innovator has also designed a litter van in which the waste can be dumped from the bin with minimum human contact.





Waste management is becoming a huge crisis in India, with Bengaluru, often called the ‘garbage city’ of India on the hunt for solutions to its massive garbage crisis.

With indigenous innovations such as the underground dustbins, it also becomes important to clear out faecal sludge from the pipelines without human intervention and manual scavenging.





A startup in Bengaluru called JALODBUST is also working on similar lines to solve the problems of waste management. The compact machine developed by the startup helps remove the sludge through its mechanism, and can completely minimise the need for human contact to execute these menial jobs.