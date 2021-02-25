Here's what Elon Musk thinks about sustainability and energy conservation

It’s not news that Elon Musk is an advocate for a sustainable future.





In recent times, the Founder and CEO of Tesla even announced a prize of $100 million for the development of the best technology to capture carbon dioxide, which he shared on his personal Twitter handle.





“Am donating $100M towards a prize for best carbon capture technology,” he had tweeted.

He has donated about $257 million to the Musk Foundation, which provides support through grants for many causes, including renewable energy research and advocacy, human space exploration research and advocacy, paediatric research, science and engineering education, and the development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity.





On multiple occasions, Elon Musk has made it clear that sustainability is one of his top priorities, especially with Tesla and its products — from the Electric car to the solar-powered roof Shingles. SocialStory brings you a few of these quotes that emphasise his eco-friendly plans of action.

“This supersedes political parties, race, creed, religion, it doesn’t matter. If we do not solve the environment, we’re all damned.” – in an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher.

“We’re really playing a crazy game here with the atmosphere and the oceans. We’re taking vast amounts of carbon from deep underground and putting this in the atmosphere — this is crazy. We should not do this. It’s very dangerous.” – in a Joe Rogan Experience Podcast.





"I think we have a duty to maintain the light of consciousness, to make sure it continues into the future." – in a conversation with Aeon.





“Our goal here is to fundamentally change the way the world uses energy.”

“The point of all this was, and remains, accelerating the advent of sustainable energy, so that we can imagine far into the future and life is still good. That's what 'sustainable' means. It's not some silly, hippy thing — it matters for everyone.”

“Tesla can’t build 100 Gigafactories, so the thing that is really going to make the difference is if companies much larger than Tesla do the same thing. If the big industrial companies in China, the US, and Europe, and the big car companies. If they also do this then collectively we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy. And if the government set the rules to favour sustainable energy, we can get there really quickly.” – in the film ‘Before the Flood’ with Leonardo DiCaprio.





"..to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport by bringing compelling mass-market electric cars to market as soon as possible.” (talking about the mission of Tesla in The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).





"We have to change the way we burn fossil fuels. We just have to." - to his cousin Lyndon Rive, suggesting to "look into solar".