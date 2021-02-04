Odisha government recruits transgender community for management and disposal of construction debris

In a move to integrate the transgender community into the mainstream and provide employment, the Odisha government has announced a new strategy to deal with construction and demolition debris in urban areas. The state government has decided to involve members of Mission Shakti, the state’s women’s empowerment mission, and the transgender community for effective management of such waste in urban local bodies (ULBs).





According to the New Indian Express, the decision was conveyed via a letter to the state administration, district collectors, municipal commissioners, and executive officers of municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs).





Commissioner and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development G Mathivathanan said the ULBs will sign MoUs with Mission Shakti or transgender community members to allow them to collect and transport the waste to processing units that would be set up in their jurisdiction.

The Government of Odisha's move to involve the transgender community in the disposal of construction debris is a significant move to integrate them into the mainstream workforce





The cost of collecting and transporting the debris was to be borne by the waste generators, while big firms and agencies generating over 20 tonnes of waste each day or 300 tonnes of waste per project in 30 days would have to submit a waste management plan to the ULB authorities before undertaking any construction and demolition activity. The charge would include the cost of disposal and the processing fees for the construction and demolition waste generated by them.





The Logical Indian reported that processing plants in the ULBs would be operated and managed by the groups, which would be engaged by local civic bodies. The groups would also receive support to market recycled products such as bricks, tiles, paver blocks, and kerbstones.

Officials said this would not only help in dealing with the waste but also aid in generating employment for marginalised groups. The government said the move would help in dealing with waste and generate employment and direct income for many.

The government has also directed ULBs to form surveillance teams to dispose of waste that has been offloaded at unauthorised dumping spots and dispose it appropriately. The surveillance team will also monitor the waste management plan of the civic body from time to time.