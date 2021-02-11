This dog shelter in Bylakuppe is looking after strays and helping them find forever homes

The town of Bylakuppe in Mysore is known for its thriving Tibetan community – the largest in the world after Dharamshala. A few minutes drive away from the imposing Namdroling Monastery Golden Temple at a crossroads is a small gate with a sign that says Dolma Dog Rescue House. The minute you enter you see over 30 dogs resting on rope cots, the lawns, and on cushions under a tree.





Established in 2018, the home, which is run by a brother-sister duo has been fostering the dogs, looking after their medical and dietary needs. Tsering Dolma, is based in the US and has been funding the home with her savings. Kalsang, her brother, works as the administrator of the home and looks after its daily operations.





“We’ve had the vision to build a shelter home for strays for many years. After saving some money, my sister took the initiative to fund the centre. A street dog with nine puppies became our first inhabitant,” said in conversation with The New Indian Express. The home takes in dogs that are in need of some kind of special care and tend them back to health.





“We cannot take in healthy strays as we have limited space and funds,” says Kalsang.

Running the home is an expensive proposition. The home’s monthly expenses often run in excess of Rs. 70,000. Kalsang and Tsering have appointed staff comprising a nurse and two helpers. To treat the strays, a veterinarian doctor from Periyapatna also visits the centre.

The dogs at the shelter are fed and taken care of via a set timetable. Pix: Prajna G R/Twitter





According to Platocast, there is also a ‘time table’ listing the daily timings for the dogs’ meals, walks and other routines.





“We need 220 kilos of rice per month. The dogs are fed milk and rice, pedigree and chicken – in turns. Their snacks include bones, pedigree, biscuits and curd,” says Kalsang.





The facility, in addition to Tsering’s savings, raises funds by providing treatment to other pets at a subsidised rate.

“These pet owners also provide some donation amount, all of which is used to provide better facilities to the strays at our home,” he says.





The rescued and treated dogs are then put up for adoption. The centre ensures that they are safely rehomed and rehabilitated.





“Many tourists used to adopt dogs from here. However, since the tourist flow has been reduced following the pandemic, the adoption rate has gone down,” he said.