Meet the 10 companies that have made an impact in 2024

Economic tides may ebb and flow, but India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is poised for continued growth. Rising digital connectivity and tech investment are set to help India's startup ecosystem grow 2.6 times by 2030.

Amid new market trends, business challenges, and opportunities, a few companies are emerging as game changers and helping shape tomorrow’s landscape today. Whether it’s through innovation, strong leadership, or delivering what customers need, these 10 companies have stood out in 2024.

The Green Chapter

Founded in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Anchal and Aanvi Jain, The Green Chapter is all about eco-ethical choices and supporting local artisans. It makes sustainability effortless with a range of planet-friendly products. From seed paper notebooks and bamboo travel kits to cork-based office essentials like file folders and yoga mats, every product is crafted with care for the environment. The company’s handmade crochet bookmarks and flower bouquets, created by local artisans, add a personal touch to sustainability. The Green Chapter, which represented India’s eco-friendly collection and sustainable products on a global stage in Milan, also offers zero-waste hotel amenities kits and unique corporate gifting options.

Bordoloi Biotech

Dr Binoy K Bordoloi, Founder of Bordoloi Biotech, is a pioneering scientist and entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in medical devices and pharmaceuticals. He developed HerboJoint (India) and HerboCare (USA), integrating Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science. Bordoloi’s innovations in peritoneal dialysis and wound management have earned multiple patents. He authored Naamghar in America, highlighting the neo-Vaishnavite Guru Sankardeva’s prayer house. His contributions extend to community service, including leadership roles in cultural organisations and philanthropic efforts in Assam and North America.

Cake2homes

Cake2homes, founded by Hemin Shah in 2017, has rapidly grown into one of India's leading gifting delivery services. Specialising in cakes, flowers, and gifts, the company operates in over 150 cities, offering tailor-made packages for every occasion. Known for its punctuality and exceptional service, Cake2homes fills a significant gap in the market, ensuring timely and high-quality deliveries. From humble beginnings, Shah has navigated the company through challenges, including financial struggles and personal setbacks. Cake2homes, a trusted name among households and corporate clients, has a strong online presence, and continues to make every celebration special.

HSW Embroidery Machines

Founded in 2013, HSW Embroidery Machines is a rising brand in the embroidery industry. An emerging name in India, the company has revolutionised traditional embroidery by transforming intricate, time-consuming handwork into seamless, machine-powered creations with cutting-edge technology. HSW has a presence abroad, and has also impacted global markets. Notably, it has enhanced the lives of over 4,000 women, empowering them to achieve financial independence and better lifestyles. HSW believes in creating “embropreneurs”, combining tradition with technology to transform the embroidery industry with passion and purpose.

Bibliophiles

Bibliophiles is a brand that crafts premium personalised school supplies for children aged 0-7 years. The company’s range includes personalised labels, stationery, apparel accessories, activity kits, and books, all designed with positive parenting principles in mind. Bibliophiles focuses on reducing screen time, fostering empathy, enhancing a sense of belonging, and promoting well-rounded growth in children. Rooted in real parenting insights, its child-safe, practical, and attractive products support meaningful early childhood development. In just one year, Bibliophiles has served over 25,000 customers, built a 5,000-strong mothers' community, and gained 22,000 followers.

Contetra

Contetra Private Ltd, led by ex-Big 4 consultants, specialises in finance transformation for MSMEs and mid-size companies. The services it offers include ERP consulting for successful implementation and ROI optimisation (ERPNext, Odoo, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft), virtual CFO services to drive MSME growth with real-time performance insights, GAAP Advisory for IFRS/Ind AS/US GAAP compliance, process excellence to streamline MIS and AR/AP cycles, and upskilling and resourcing to empower finance teams.

Rangreli

Started in 2015 by Prashant Sharma and Kumarika Singh, Rangreli has grown into a beloved home decor brand that is celebrated for its artistic nameplates for homes and offices. The catalogue, which blends functionality with artistry, includes a stunning range of lamps, wall art. and serve ware. Rangreli aims to be an A-to-Z solution for home decor and custom gifting. From hand-painted nameplates and Pichwai-inspired wall art, to table lamps and serve ware, it transforms homes into artistic havens. With 20,000+ loyal customers, Rangreli has thrived through its D2C model and makes handcrafted elegance widely accessible.

Teachnook

Kajal Dave, Co-founder, Teachnook, began her journey in Amsterdam, where she completed her master’s in business. Driven by a vision to provide quality education at minimal costs, she explored online education with Teachnook. Over three years, she has scaled Teachnook’s operations, achieving remarkable revenue growth and establishing a thriving workforce. Now, with her new venture, Launch Ed, Dave is revolutionising the e-learning world by introducing cutting-edge initiative programmes like SaaS career training, global internships, and research paper mentorship, pioneering paths that redefine what online learning can achieve.

Xtraminds Digital Solution Ltd

Mamta Kumari is a serial entrepreneur and digital marketing strategist with a proven track record. Currently, as Co-founder and marketing head of Xtraminds Digital Solution Ltd, she helps her clients devise effective digital marketing strategies for growth. She believes that "nothing matters more than the ROI” for her clients, and she has helped D2C and B2B clients from India, the US, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East grow their sales by 10X. A Delhi University graduate with 9 years of experience, she has founded and led marketing for companies such as Keeto and Twofold IT Solution.

Eewa Farms

Eewa Farms was born out of Founder Saurabh Arora's deep concern for the chemicals in our food and groundwater contamination. Disturbed by these realities, and after 20+ years in the corporate world, he set out to bring professionalism and purpose to farming. Drawing from a decade of exploring sustainability and visiting 70+ farms, he built a venture focused on residue-free, nutritious produce through hydroponics. With strong family support and a dedicated team, Eewa Farms leads the way in clean, responsible, ethical, and innovative agriculture for a healthier future.