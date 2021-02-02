Woman SI carries unclaimed dead body for two kilometres and arranges for final rites

A sub-inspector (SI) in Andhra Pradesh is winning hearts after going beyond the call of duty. Kasibugga Sirisha from Srikakulam district heard that there was the dead body of an old man lying unattended on the outskirts of Adavi Kotturu village in Palasa municipality on Monday. On reaching the spot, she found that no one was willing to perform the last rites as they said the man was a beggar and that nobody knew who he was and where he came from.

SI Kasibugga Sirisha carries the unclaimed body of an old man after locals refused to perform his last rites. Image: The New Indian Express





According to a report in The New Indian Express, she carried the body on her shoulders to a funeral ground before handing the body to the Lalitha Charitable Trust for the final rites. She had to request help from the Trust to carry the body after the labourers she had hired to help refused to touch the corpse.





The locals had also refused to help her perform the funeral rites or carry the body. It was then that she decided that she would carry the body along with the help of a volunteer from the Trust and passersby through paddy fields and muddy roads for two kilometres. The condition of the roads in the area makes it impossible for any vehicle to reach there.

#Watch: A female police officer serving in the @APPOLICE100 helps to transport an unidentified body in Srikakulam district. pic.twitter.com/QH8zuf8pws — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) February 1, 2021





A video posted on Twitter by local news platform News Meter has also been getting a lot of attention with people praising the officer for the selfless act.





This is not the first time the SI, who holds a degree in pharmacy, has been involved in acts of kindness. For the past few years, Sirisha has been donating money from her government salary for social service.





According to The Logical Indian, on learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Director General of Police Gautam Sawan lauded the humanity displayed by the woman inspector.