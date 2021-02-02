Woman SI carries unclaimed dead body for two kilometres and arranges for final rites

By Think Change India|2nd Feb 2021
The sub-inspector was informed that there was a body of an old man that no one wanted to claim. This is not the first time she has contributed to a social cause.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

A sub-inspector (SI) in Andhra Pradesh is winning hearts after going beyond the call of duty. Kasibugga Sirisha from Srikakulam district heard that there was the dead body of an old man lying unattended on the outskirts of Adavi Kotturu village in Palasa municipality on Monday. On reaching the spot, she found that no one was willing to perform the last rites as they said the man was a beggar and that nobody knew who he was and where he came from. 

SI Sirisha

SI Kasibugga Sirisha carries the unclaimed body of an old man after locals refused to perform his last rites.

Image: The New Indian Express


According to a report in The New Indian Express, she carried the body on her shoulders to a funeral ground before handing the body to the Lalitha Charitable Trust for the final rites. She had to request help from the Trust to carry the body after the labourers she had hired to help refused to touch the corpse. 


The locals had also refused to help her perform the funeral rites or carry the body. It was then that she decided that she would carry the body along with the help of a volunteer from the Trust and passersby through paddy fields and muddy roads for two kilometres. The condition of the roads in the area makes it impossible for any vehicle to reach there.


A video posted on Twitter by local news platform News Meter has also been getting a lot of attention with people praising the officer for the selfless act.  


This is not the first time the SI, who holds a degree in pharmacy, has been involved in acts of kindness. For the past few years, Sirisha has been donating money from her government salary for social service. 


According to The Logical Indian, on learning about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amith Bardhar and Director General of Police Gautam Sawan lauded the humanity displayed by the woman inspector.

Edited by Diya Koshy George

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Project Telecation aims to impart learning in remote areas without using the internet

Kerala's first human milk bank to be opened on Feb 5

Coronavirus scare hits face mask supply in India

From recycling to reusing: how this Mumbai startup is going green by turning plastic into wearable fabric

Daily Capsule
India Inc and startups laud Budget but await details
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kerala's first human milk bank to be opened on Feb 5

Project Telecation aims to impart learning in remote areas without using the internet

[Survivor Series] We heard stories of other labourers who had died under mysterious circumstances and were buried in the kiln itself

Budget 2021: Reactions from the social sector

Budget 2021: National Hydrogen Energy Mission to generate energy from green power sources

Budget 2021: Over 15k schools to be strengthened as per new NEP, 100 new Sainik Schools to be set up

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details