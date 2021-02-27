World NGO Day: These NGOs are aiding military veterans and their families

The 2019 Pulwama Attack shocked the entire nation. But while the scars are still fresh, many of us have forgotten the plight of those families that were awaiting the homecoming of the army officers.





A soldier of the armed forces sacrifices a lot for the country. Leaving their life of luxury behind, they fight for our country on the borders, putting their lives at risk for our safety. As a result, many of the martyrs' families end up struggling, and many retired and disabled war personnel also have a hard time finding a normal life.





But some NGOs are fighting to change the status quo. From providing them with a dignified life to helping them rehabilitate post-war, to aiding their families after their martyrdom, these organisations are fighting hard to improve the lives of the personnel.





Ahead of World NGO, SocialStory lists some of the NGOs that have been rehabilitating soldiers and their families over the years.

Sainik Welfare Organisation

Representational image

The Sainik Welfare organisation is an NGO that is providing residential units – apartments, plots, independent floors - to personnel who are still in service, as well as those retired, along with their spouses or dependents.





The organisation strongly believes that both of the segments share the right to a decent standard of living within the same community after retirement from active service. The NGO helps them by providing affordable housing by facilitating small real estate projects in close proximity to medical facilities, establish educational centres, and help with re-employment opportunities.





This way, they can enable the personnel to live together even after retirement in a dignified manner.

Lakshya Foundation

Image: Lakshya Foundation

The Lakshya Foundation was built by a team of volunteers who wanted to bridge the gap between the armed forces and the civilians. Through that effort, they are also creating an emotional bond with these soldiers and their families.





They conduct a number of events to create awareness about how our soldiers have fought for our country, share the episodes of bravery, and instil a sense of patriotism. They take the opportunity of various occasions like Diwali and Valentine’s Day, along with other regular days to organise interactive events for them.

ALSO READ Meet Kargil veteran Mohan Raju, who is providing education to children in memory of his daughter

War Wounded Foundation

Representational image

Like its name suggests, War Wounded Foundation aims to rehabilitate the war-disabled personnel in different parts of India. The autonomous organisation aims to provide financial independence and productivity to all war personnel from the Army, Navy, and the Air Force.





The NGO receives no funding from the government and carries out its activities with the help of donations from other institutions, organisations, and individuals.





Initially, the NGO wanted to help them become ‘Soldier Entrepreneurs’ and tried to help them generate income from self-employment. But not all of them were keen on this, so they diverged into upskilling with computer training, spoken English, repairs of small items like TV, radios, cycles, and others.

ALSO READ This initiative is helping artisans by gifting more than 1 lakh rakhis to soldiers posted at our borders

Maruti Veer Javan Trust

The sole aim of Maruti Veer Javan Trust is to aid the martyrs of our country and help their dependent families. The trust works to make the families more economically sound and support them with the basic necessities.





Some of the essentials include providing for their kid's education, family's health, and other basic necessities through their many events and distribution drives. In the festive season, the organisation sends them gifts as a symbol of love.