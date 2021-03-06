Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.





In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), and in the next four-five years, all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.





There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated with the CBSE.

The new Board will have a governing body headed by the education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students, who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.





The education board will bring in the best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added.





Earlier, in 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had hinted the same, saying the education board will be in sync with the reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), and the focus will be on continuous evaluation and not just year-end exams.

“We have recently set up two committees for working on the proposed board, as well as curriculum reforms. An ideal situation would be to make it operational by next year. Initially, around 40 schools will be affiliated to the board, which could be either government or private,” Sisodia had said.

The Delhi government had earlier constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education Board and curriculum reforms.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)