Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

By Press Trust of India|6th Mar 2021
About 22 Delhi government schools will be affiliated with the DBSE, and in four-five years, all the schools will be brought under it, Arvind Kejriwal said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.


In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), and in the next four-five years, all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.


There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated with the CBSE.

The new Board will have a governing body headed by the education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students, who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

Higher education


ALSO READ

Meet the award-winning school teacher who created a unique ‘Maths Lab’ in a humble government school

The education board will bring in the best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added.


Earlier, in 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had hinted the same, saying the education board will be in sync with the reforms proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), and the focus will be on continuous evaluation and not just year-end exams.

“We have recently set up two committees for working on the proposed board, as well as curriculum reforms. An ideal situation would be to make it operational by next year. Initially, around 40 schools will be affiliated to the board, which could be either government or private,” Sisodia had said.

The Delhi government had earlier constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education Board and curriculum reforms.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context) 

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From empowering women in a rural community to helping teenagers realise their dreams: the top Social Stories of the week

World Wildlife Day 2021: Exploring the theme and who said what

Centre prioritising healthcare development in the Northeast: Harsh Vardhan

COVID-19 vaccine: precautions to be taken before and after the jab

Daily Capsule
Disrupt or run the risk of being disrupted, says YourStory’s Shradha Sharma
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

From empowering women in a rural community to helping teenagers realise their dreams: the top Social Stories of the week

Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgenders as constables

This edtech firm has made learning accessible to 350K students in Telangana during the pandemic

Here's all you need to know about National Safety Week

COVID-19 vaccine: precautions to be taken before and after the jab

Fire rages in Odisha's Simlipal Forest Reserve for 10 days, officials fail to contain its spread