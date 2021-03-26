Transgender rally in Assam to promote universal franchise

With the polls in Assam, set to start on March 27, the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), which is the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India (EC) for voter education, spreading voter awareness, and promoting voter literacy is organising a rainbow rally for the members of the transgender community. The rally, which will be held on the first day of the polls, is part of the EC’s ongoing efforts to focus on marginalised and disenfranchised groups such as sex workers and drug addicts.





According to the 2011 census, there were 11,374 transgenders in Assam. In October 2020, Assam became the first state to add “transgender” as an identity category for people seeking civil service jobs, and 42 trans candidates applied to sit for the exam exam





Meeting for voting awareness among sex workers in Goalpara with deputy commissioner Varnali Deka.





The Goalpara district administration also organised a meeting on Thursday, March 25 to create awareness among local female sex workers. During the interaction, deputy commissioner Varnali Deka stressed that voting was not only a right but a responsibility of every citizen to strengthen India’s democracy. The participants took an oath that they would cast their vote on polling day.





SVEEP is also organising a 'VOTERS INSPIRE VOTERS TO VOTE' initiative where citizens create short videos inspiring fellow voters to come out and vote.





SVEEP’s primary goal is to build an inclusive democracy, where all citizens can make an informed choice and cast their votes. The programme involved multiple general and targeted interventions designed based on the socio-economic, cultural and demographic profile of the state as well as the history of electoral participation in previous rounds of elections.





The Assam State Legislative Assembly elections will continue till May 2, 2021.