This Uber driver is stealing hearts with his heartwarming gesture

We’ve often heard of people sharing different stories of their Uber rides – some good, some bad, and some horrific. While many instances have led us to question the safety of public transportation, an incident has restored our faith not just in cab aggregators, but also in humanity.





Abhijit Majumder, a Kolkata-based journalist, was on his way back home from the airport in an Uber cab. After he got dropped off, he realised that he had left his bag containing valuables including his MacBook, some cash, and keys, in the car.





He immediately called up the driver, Sarwan Kumar, who, without any inquisitions, came all the way to Abhijit’s location, and returned the bag intact.

“Only dark @Uber stories get reported, so posting this. I realised I had left my bag in the cab after reaching home from Kolkata airport. It had my MacBook, some cash, keys, books. Called up this young driver, Sarwan Kumar. He came all the way, past midnight, to return it intact,” the journalist had tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.

Only dark @Uber stories get reported, so posting this.

I realised I had left my bag in the cab after reaching home from Kolkata airport. It had my MacBook, some cash, keys, books.

Called up this young driver, Sarwan Kumar. He came all the way, past midnight, to return it intact. pic.twitter.com/8rBO83gYCT — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) March 20, 2021

ALSO READ Uber, Lenskart partner with Road Transport and Highways ministry to offer free eye tests to drivers

On hearing about this, Uber India Support replied to Abhijit’s tweet:

“Hey Abhijit, we're elated to see #UberStar Sarwan's integrity and honesty in reaching out and delivering your belongings back to you. We're proud of countless drivers like him who #movewhatmatters across cities to truly aid mobility. Thank you for sharing.”





Hey Abhijit, we're elated to see #UberStar Sarwan's integrity and honesty in reaching out and delivering your belongings back to you. We're proud of countless drivers like him who #movewhatmatters across cities to truly aid mobility. Thank you for sharing 💯🙌 — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) March 20, 2021

Netizens also expressed their admirations for the driver’s honesty on Twitter. In fact, one user also shared a similar experience that he had encountered.





“The same thing happened to me. I was in Noida got a ride for IGI Airport & forgot my bag which carries all the documents like passport & other documents. The cab driver called but it was too late so he did courier me all the documents at Mumbai address.”

Same thing happened with me . I was in noida got a ride for igi Airport & forgot my bag which carries my all the documents like passport & other documents. The cab driver called but it was to late so he did courier me my all the documents at Mumbai address — Jagdish singh Rautela (@Jagdish34369933) March 21, 2021

Another user tweeted, “Great Job by Sarwan Kumar! People like him still exist! I hope @Uber recognises his honesty. It's the best example of a high standard of honesty. @Uber should use this incident as an example while training other driver-partners.”

Great Job by Sarwan Kumar!

People like him still exist! 🙂



I hope @Uber recognises his honesty.



It's the best example for high standard of honesty. @uber should use this incident as an example while training other driver partners. — Prashant Patil ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ प्रशांत🇮🇳 (@patil_prashanth) March 21, 2021

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.