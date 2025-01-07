Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Early-stage startup accelerator Peercheque opens applications for its 2025 Origins programme

Led by Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder of Haptik, and Miten Sampat of CRED, Peercheque plans to run two cohorts this year with the Origins programme.

Sayan Sen808 Stories
Early-stage startup accelerator Peercheque opens applications for its 2025 Origins programme

Tuesday January 07, 2025 , 1 min Read

Peercheque, an early-stage startup accelerator platform, on Tuesday opened the applications for its 2025 Origins programme.

Led by Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder of Haptik, and Miten Sampat of CRED, Peercheque plans to run two cohorts this year with the Origins programme.

It aims to launch four new startups, starting with its first cohort focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech sectors. The last date to apply for the inaugural cohort is January 26, the company said in a statement.

Origins is a four-month programme designed to support entrepreneurs through the critical early stages of company building. Peercheque aims to provide intensive, hands-on mentorship tailored to each team’s needs.

Also Read
Orbit Startups and Sanabil Invest launch new accelerator for tech startups in MENA

Peercheque actively invests in its Origins alumni and charges a 2% success fee only after a successful fundraise. Post the programme, founders continue to receive ongoing mentorship and introductions to customers, candidates, and investors.

The accelerator has supported diverse startups, including ecommerce SaaS platform Dukaan, esports leader MPL, edtech giant Unacademy, and audio entertainment platform Pocket FM.

Edited by Suman Singh