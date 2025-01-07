Early-stage startup accelerator Peercheque opens applications for its 2025 Origins programme

Peercheque, an early-stage startup accelerator platform, on Tuesday opened the applications for its 2025 Origins programme.

Led by Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder of Haptik, and Miten Sampat of CRED, Peercheque plans to run two cohorts this year with the Origins programme.

It aims to launch four new startups, starting with its first cohort focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and fintech sectors. The last date to apply for the inaugural cohort is January 26, the company said in a statement.

Origins is a four-month programme designed to support entrepreneurs through the critical early stages of company building. Peercheque aims to provide intensive, hands-on mentorship tailored to each team’s needs.

Peercheque actively invests in its Origins alumni and charges a 2% success fee only after a successful fundraise. Post the programme, founders continue to receive ongoing mentorship and introductions to customers, candidates, and investors.

The accelerator has supported diverse startups, including ecommerce SaaS platform Dukaan, esports leader MPL, edtech giant Unacademy, and audio entertainment platform Pocket FM.