Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID," the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

"All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi ji," he tweeted.

Messages for his early recovery poured in from various quarters, with former Union Minister P Chidambaram saying he was deeply concerned.





Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Rahul Gandhi ji. In these challenging times, the nation needs your leadership more than ever."





Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished him a speedy recovery through Twitter. "Wishing Shri @RahulGandhi good health and a speedy recovery," he had tweeted.





Rahul Gandhi had earlier called off his rallies in West Bengal.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," he said on Twitter.

A number of Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, have tested positive for COVID-9 and are admitted to hospitals.





Manmohan Singh is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources said, adding that his condition is stable.





Rahul Gandhi had wished him a speedy recovery as well. "Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," he tweeted.





So far, India has seen over 15,321,089 million positive cases so far, with more than 180,000 deaths recorded.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)