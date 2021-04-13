[Survivor Series] If anyone says that you can have a lot for nothing in return, it will cost you a lot

When I was 15 years old, my mother, two brothers, and I moved to Thiruvallur on the outskirts of Chennai from Ghantabahal Gaon in Odisha in search of work. We were living in poverty and had been promised jobs at a state-of-the-art modern brick kiln. The factory middle-men had promised us that our lives would change and that we would no longer have any money troubles.





The first three months were okay as we were paid Rs 300 to 400 a week. However, after that, the payments dropped to Rs 250... then Rs 200...and then stopped altogether. By then they had stopped giving us food, and we were being beaten and made to work long hours without any sleep. My mother fell ill and the conditions we were living in only made her condition worse. This nightmare went on for four months – we were shouted at and subjected to horrific physical abuse.

According to a global report, 65 to 80 percent of children under the age of 14 are working for an average of nine hours a day even in the summer months.

One day, two of my friends and I ran away and managed to complain to the local sarpanch (village headman) about what was happening. He alerted the authorities and the local police who raided the kiln. In April 2011, I was rescued at the age of 16 along with my mother and brothers. The police brought in a translator from Aide et action, a global non-profit, who could speak Odia, and we were able to narrate our ordeal to the local police.





The district administration of Thiruvallur and Aide-et-Action worked together and sent us home to Odisha and communicated our ordeal to the relevant government and police authorities. However, we were back to living in poverty and the trauma of our experience made it difficult for us to look for jobs again.





Fortunately, the Odisha Migrant Labour Association (OMBLA), a rescue organisation for survivors of trafficking, helped us receive compensation of Rs 20,000 per person. We bought two acres of land with the money and used it to create a deep borewell. We also used it to farm. We now engage in farming through the year. Through OMBLA, we were given counselling and gradually overcame our traumas.





Today, I work with OMBLA and the Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT) to prevent trafficking. I am trying to raise awareness about trafficking so that no one endures what we did. I am trying to spread the message among people in my village that when anyone says that you can have a lot for nothing in return, it will cost you a lot. Nothing in life is free, and middlemen from companies who promise the moon should not be trusted. Today, I work with many survivors of trafficking to ensure they get rehabilitated and receive their compensation to start their life again.

There are nearly 280 families like mine who have survived trafficking and I am doing my best to help them with the support of OMBLA. It is not an easy process. India has so many laws around trafficking and there are loopholes that people use to go scot-free.

Sadly, the pandemic has made the situation worse. So many people have lost their livelihood and others who are afraid to lose their jobs are being forced to work long hard hours with unequal or no pay. Even children are being exploited. Thankfully, efforts are being made to increase the number of Anti Human Trafficking Units in India.





Today, I am happy. I got married two years ago and my wife and I have a small child now. My mother is at ease and my brothers are doing well. I have a good job and enjoy my work with OMBLA and ILFAT. I will continue to prevent trafficking for as long as I can.