This Delhi Police ASI has helped cremate over 1,100 people during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the country and the mounting death toll has seen an unprecedented load on crematoriums across the country. The majority are running 24*7 and staff are exhausted with unending shifts. While many of us don’t even know how we can help, one sub-inspector in Delhi is going out of his way to make a difference.

According to Twitter user Therealishfaq, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar has emerged a hero and is offering much-needed help. He postponed his daughter's wedding ceremony to help COVID-19 victims. "How can I think of celebrations at such time," the 56-year-old cop said

The Nizamuddin resident who is a father of three, has been stationed at the Lodhi Road Crematorium since April 13, and has helped numerous people conduct the last rites of their loved ones, said a report in The Logical Indian.

Speaking to IndiaTV, he said, "I have helped nearly 1,100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and take all precautions. If we help others, God will help us," said Kumar

Meanwhile, Delhi’s daily recorded cases fell below 5,000, the lowest recorded since April 5. According to an official statement, in the last 24 hours, 10,918 patients were discharged and the city’s caseload has reached 13,98, 391.