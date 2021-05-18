BIN-19's device to collect used face masks comes in handy amidst COVID-19

Eleven months after a firm backed by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) launched BIN-19 — the medical device that enables the collection of used face masks — is proving useful in the healthcare sector fighting the second wave of COVID-19.

KSUM said VST Mobility Solutions' BIN-19 has been successfully installed in all the district administration offices of the state with CSR funds.

It said the company has received orders from a European mask manufacturing company for deploying the mask disinfection device in hospitals.

The Kochi-based startup, in June last year, had developed BIN-19 using IoT (internet of things), using know-how from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Helping healthcare workers prevent the spread of COVID-19, the device is proving to be essential in handling the COVID-19 waste, experts said.

"Recently, authorities notified BIN-19 does play a critical role in protecting waste management employees from the threat of COVID-19. Publicly, too, the device has found wide acceptance across sectors," a KSUM release said on Monday.

BIN-19 facilitates the dropping of used masks into the chamber and subsequently enable its disinfection. The disinfected masks are transferred to another container inside the bin.

The person who drops the masks can sanitise his or her hands with the help of BIN-19's automatic sanitiser dispenser.

All this can be done without touching or operating any of the switches of the bin.

The device is hands-free as all its functions are automatic. The IoT features also ensure a mobile application to navigate or find BIN-19, besides providing a web portal for alerts on status.

The device also has alerts on switching on and off power and opening the box, said Alvin George, Chief Executive Officer, VST.

Kerala has recorded over 21.5 lakh cases so far and more than 2.75 lakh deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)