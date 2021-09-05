How new-age social media platforms can strategise content moderation better

Online communication has become more seamless, all thanks to the power of social media and social networking platforms, but in many ways, this has allowed negativity to breed.

For this reason, the concept of content moderation has become extremely important.

The need for content moderation

Content moderation serves a very important purpose, especially as social communications continue to evolve. Social media has become extremely contentious in recent years, with members commenting negatively on each other’s posts.

The importance of moderation, thus, is to maintain and preserve trust in social interactions. By regulating the content through moderation tools, paired with strict community guidelines, platforms can create a community that is open-minded and interacting more positively.

Content moderation can intercept the negative comments, hate speech, and prevent the internet trolls that so often seem to have a larger impact than the positivity.

By putting up a few small safety barriers that do not limit conversations, the negativity that has become more prevalent than ever before can be combated in an efficient non-invasive way.

Strategies adopted by new-age social media platforms for content moderation

The concept of content moderation continues to evolve as new social platforms aim to create a more positive, safe, and secure community that encourages interactions for good.

There are many ways for new online platforms to do this, but one important way is by ensuring that interactions are safe, positive, and helpful instead of tearing others down.

Some of the key strategies used by new-age social media platforms for content moderation are:

Moderating content to foster positivity

Content moderation can be kept entirely neutral and positive by enforcing the same guidelines throughout the community. By holding all community members to a high standard, content moderation can become automated to discourage any cursing, hate speech, or negativity.

This is essential to create a community that is fruitful and impactful to its members.

Moderating content to build a strong, thriving community

Another important reason to continue to develop content moderation is to build an environment that leads to social interactions that can actually help the community.

By fostering a positive environment, the community leans on each other for support and knowledge instead of tearing each other down through bullying, trolling, and negativity.

Therefore, content moderation is a tool to allow the community to grow organically and ultimately achieve what it sets out to do — which is to connect people in a meaningful and impactful way.

Summing up

The core of content moderation is to create a safer and more positive space for people to interact in online communities. As social media and online forums continue to trend negatively, content moderation is important in intercepting this content.

New social platforms can create a more fruitful community and allow their members to interact in a more positive, meaningful way by leveraging content moderation.

Edited by Suman Singh Edited by Suman Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)