World Environment Day: YourStory launches Sustainability Agenda series to spotlight businesses, changemakers working towards a sustainable future

Now more than ever, there’s a need for organisations, individuals, communities, and businesses to play a key role in fostering sustainable development, defined by the 1987 Bruntland Commission Report as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

Sustainable development, as we know, rests on four pillars: the environment, society, culture and the economy, and as such, the communication and messaging around it will be central to ensuring real impact and change on driving the sustainability agenda.

With this in mind, Social Story by YourStory is introducing the Sustainability Agenda Series to spotlight environmental, social, and governance issues that affect communities and the environment, and celebrate individuals, businesses, organisations, and communities driving change by delivering on the sustainability agenda for a better tomorrow.

Sustainable development rests on four pillars: the environment, society, culture, and the economy. Image: Shutterstock

As part of Social Story’s Sustainability Agenda series, we will be:

Celebrating the stories of thought leaders, policymakers, environmentalists, activists, social workers, organisations, startups, and businesses that are leading positive change for a sustainable future. Producing in-depth, data-driven case studies and reports highlighting issues around sustainable development including sustainable agriculture and forestry, climate, responsible production and consumption, education and training, government policies, technology transfer, and business practices. Inviting thought leadership articles and contributions from researchers, business leaders, policymakers, and changemakers to engage and inform the public on the key issues that matter in driving the sustainability agenda. Delivering agenda-setting recommendations for policymakers and business leaders to drive real change through actionable ideas on working towards creating a sustainable future.

We are launching the Sustainability Agenda series on World Environment Day with a story of a young business that was inspired to come up with a solution for Delhi’s growing landfills, as well as a look into how businesses can be more sustainable and a series of thought leadership articles from entrepreneurs who are leading businesses following sustainable practices.

