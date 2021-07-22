E-grocery startup VegEase to ensure 100 pc EV adoption for last-mile logistics

With a goal to reduce the carbon footprint of its logistic operations and achieve sustainability, ﻿VegEase﻿, a cart-at-home e-grocery startup, is deploying Electric Vehicles (EV) in its last-mile logistics.

The startup has a dedicated fleet of company-owned vehicles manned by cart captains and supported by a modern, state-of-the-art warehouse facility.

VegEase has just completed an initial pilot for EV shift this month, and will move completely to an electric fleet by 2024. It has also partnered with electric vehicle OEM, OBA for their three-wheeler eVikas light commercial vehicles under a long-term leasing model.

The move will contribute to a reduction in operating costs by 25 percent. The startup will also be adding three-wheeler loaders with Li-ion batteries with a load capacity of 300 kgs.

“EV is the future of city logistics and we at VegEase are committed to the sustainable growth of this sector. With all our deliveries happening intra-city, and through last-mile logistics, it is imperative to look at reducing the carbon footprint of our operations, and to eventually reduce pollution by transport,” said Mayank Chaurasia, CEO and Founder, VegEase.

“We are convinced that this also significantly improves our costs in the long term while contributing to the creation of a robust EV ecosystem,” he added.

The cart-at-home model of VegEase has seen tremendous success in the NCR region, as it witnessed a doubling customer base in the month of April 2021, and is currently growing at the rate of 100 percent every month.

Since its inception in January 2021, VegEase has reached a turnover of Rs 10 million, a customer base of over 18,000 in the Delhi-NCR region, with over 5,000 customers coming on board in April and May 2021 alone.

By the end of 2021, VegEase aims to be operational across all major metros in south and west India, with a targeted turnover of Rs 40 million for the fiscal year.

