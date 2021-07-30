Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor, WCK to provide 15,000 meals to Maharashtra flood victims

Maharashtra is now struggling with floods as heavy monsoon rains fall across several areas of the state. While many parts of the state are struggling to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, they are now faced with the ill effects of the floods.

In these trying times, philanthropist and MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor along with World Central Kitchen (WCK), founded by Chef José Andres and Taj Hotels, started an initiative on July 30, 2021, to provide meals in flood-hit regions of Chiplun and Mahad.

As part of the ongoing initiative, the team will be supplying a total of 15,000 fresh-cooked meals every day to flood victims in these areas.

Nutritious meals will be packed and served to the flood-hit regions of Chiplun and Mahad

Speaking on this initiative, PadmaShri Awardee Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “Several areas in Maharashtra are flooded due to incessant rains causing many people to lose their lives and homes. Chiplun and Mahad are such regions. People in these flood-ravaged areas do not even have food to meet their basic nutritional needs.”

“We believe a small step forward of humanity can make a big difference in the lives of many. With our initiative, we are preparing high-quality meals to provide basic nutritional needs to these affected families. The mission is to feed as many flood-affected victims in these regions and beyond,” he added.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with Taj Hotels and WCK has been tirelessly serving freshly cooked nutritious meals to healthcare warriors, who are working non-stop to fight against the coronavirus.

So far, Chef Kapoor and Chef José Andres of World Central Kitchen have provided over one million meals to frontline workers in the cities of Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Lucknow and Varanasi among others.