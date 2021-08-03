My name is Titli, (name changed) and I live with my husband and two-year-old son in 24 Parganas, West Bengal. My father also lives with us. We were barely able to make ends meet when Cyclone Amphan struck. Our land was devastated and I had to engage in commercial sex work to make ends meet and for us to be able to make ends meet.

Then the pandemic happened and both my husband and I lost our livelihood. We were struggling as the government rations were barely enough to survive. That’s when it struck me that one of the big requirements during this time was affordable cleaning products. In my own village, the demand was very high.

Titli is a former sex worker who is now a successful entrepreneur making cleaning products at home. Images: Shutterstock

An uncle of mine was already in this business and so I approached him to teach me the basics of making white and black phenyl and liquid soap at home. But I had no money to get started in the business so I joined a local self-help group with the help of an NGO. This allowed me to get a loan of Rs 5,000, with which I bought the raw materials I needed. Whenever I had a doubt, I watched videos on YouTube on my husband’s phone. This particularly helped when it came to making black phenyl.

Once I had created some stock, I asked a cousin to help me approach a few shops in the area. About seven or eight shops were ready to buy the phenyl. My husband also joined in and both he and my cousin helped with taking the cleaning supplies we made to the store.

The products were selling fast and I started making fresh supplies to sell. We made quite a lot of money during the lockdown as demand increased a lot. In a short period of time, I had made a turnover of Rs 10,000 and today I have an income of Rs 5,000. The shopkeepers take the products on one-month credit, but I have always got my payments on time.

I have heard that there are government schemes to support small businesses like mine, especially if it’s run by a woman. People have told me to approach the Block Development Officer (BDO) for assistance. I think the government should run training programmes for women and provide support in setting up these enterprises. We don’t know how to take our products to the market and it would be great if government departments would purchase these products from us women under these initiatives.

I plan to continue this business and I have the complete support of my family. My husband can continue his job and can support the delivery and collecting of payments from shopkeepers during weekends or on holidays. I will try to expand my business with the support of my SHG. I know I never have to return to sex work to take care of my family.