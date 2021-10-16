From a community conservationist to nutrition for children with cancer: Glimpses from this week’s SocialStory

This week, SocialStory caught up with Purnota Dutta Bahl, Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, to understand more about their efforts to provide nutrition to children fighting cancer and their underprivileged families.

Then, Divyanshu Asopa, Founder and CEO of 21 Fools, shared why people should pick seed crackers over firecrackers this festive season.

Varun Ravindra had always been passionate about conserving the environment and forests. Deeply inspired by his father's passion for nature and compassion for animals, he began working on the family farm in 2009 – adding to the organic farming practices that his father had begun. In 2016, he founded Vanantara by buying 100 acres of land near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, which now has over 40,000 trees across over 250 species of trees.

Hailing from Erose in Tamil Nadu, 32-year-old Malika shares her story of struggling to feed her child after her husband passed away. Rural Education and Action Development (READ) team regularly counselled her and later, she joined a garments factory and began earning and supporting her daughter.

Purnota Dutta Bahl, Founder and CEO of Cuddles Foundation, shares how the organisation uses a multi-pronged approach to providing nutrition to children being treated for cancer in government hospitals across India.

At present, Cuddles Foundation’s FoodHeals programme bridges the nutrition gap in children with cancer in 35 government and charity hospitals in 20 cities across India.

Varanasi-based SHURUA(R)T conducts sessions that not only help students practice arts as a medium of expression but also as an approach to advance their learning.

The organisation started with a simple vision of selling paintings made by students of Banaras Hindu University on its ecommerce platform, where 70 percent of the profit generated is shared with a specific artist to help finance their education.

Divyanshu Asopa, Founder and CEO of 21 Fools, takes us through how the company started off as an e-magazine and pivoted to making and selling sustainable products. Today, it is keen on creating a mindset shift towards using alternatives like seed crackers and seed rakhis to make traditional festivities more sustainable.

